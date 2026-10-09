CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: The Legacy Of Broken Systems: Family, Identity, And Generational Trauma (Video)

Red River Métis speaker, survivor, and MMIWG advocate Fallon Farinacci confronts the systemic failures behind family separation and generational trauma among Indigenous survivors.

Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.

We are proud to present this session from our Supporting Survivors Conference 2026: Fixing Broken Systems, where Red River Métis speaker, survivor, and MMIWG advocate Fallon Farinacci confronts the systemic failures behind family separation and generational trauma among Indigenous survivors.

Her session traces how broken systems across Canada have driven the loss of culture and identity for Indigenous women, girls, and 2S+ people, and what it takes to reclaim what was taken. Fallon pairs lived experience with hard truths about systemic failures in Canada, offering a grounded look at generational trauma among Indigenous survivors and the path toward accountability and healing.

Please note that this program contains 1 hour of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

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