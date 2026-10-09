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9 October 2026

CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: The Legacy Of Broken Systems: Family, Identity, And Generational Trauma (Video)

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Gluckstein Lawyers

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Red River Métis speaker, survivor, and MMIWG advocate Fallon Farinacci confronts the systemic failures behind family separation and generational trauma among Indigenous survivors.
Canada Government, Public Sector
Gluckstein Lawyers
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We are proud to present this session from our Supporting Survivors Conference 2026: Fixing Broken Systems, where Red River Métis speaker, survivor, and MMIWG advocate Fallon Farinacci confronts the systemic failures behind family separation and generational trauma among Indigenous survivors.

Her session traces how broken systems across Canada have driven the loss of culture and identity for Indigenous women, girls, and 2S+ people, and what it takes to reclaim what was taken. Fallon pairs lived experience with hard truths about systemic failures in Canada, offering a grounded look at generational trauma among Indigenous survivors and the path toward accountability and healing.

Please note that this program contains 1 hour of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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