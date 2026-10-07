New Federal Investment Establishes Manitoba Defence And Dual-Use Innovation Bridge

On September 16, 2026, the Governments of Canada and Manitoba announced over $3.2 million in Federal funding through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) for RRC Polytech to establish the Manitoba Defence and Dual-Use Innovation Bridge.

The initiative comes at a time when the Federal government is acting with urgency to rebuild Canada’s defence industrial base and grow the domestic supply chains needed to support the Canadian Armed Forces. For Manitoba businesses looking to expand or enter domestic and international defence supply chains, this program will assist through targeted training and tailored business supports to position Manitoba as a competitive partner in defence manufacturing and innovation.

For a broader overview of Defence Canada’s procurement programs and how Canadian businesses can position themselves, see our previous Insight, Navigating Defence Canada procurement: Programs and incentives .

What the initiative does

The Manitoba Defence and Dual-Use Innovation Bridge is a two-year initiative led by RRC Polytech in partnership with Manitoba Aerospace Inc. and Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters – Manitoba. Its purpose is to provide Manitoba businesses – particularly small and medium-sized enterprises – with practical support to prepare for work in the defence sector.

Specifically, the Innovation Bridge will help businesses:

Understand government purchasing and procurement requirements

Strengthen cybersecurity readiness

Meet security rules for handling controlled goods and technology

Prepare to compete for defence contracts

Identify and advance dual-use technology opportunities

Connect with larger defence companies, government buyers and other potential customers while providing access to specialized equipment and facilities through RRC Polytech’s Technology Access Centre for Aerospace and Manufacturing

Over the two-year term of the initiative, the government expects it to support 100 Manitoba small and medium-sized businesses and create 90 jobs.

Why this matters for Manitoba businesses

Many capable Manitoba companies face significant barriers to entering defence supply chains, including complex procurement processes and demanding cybersecurity, testing and certification requirements. The Innovation Bridge is designed to address those barriers directly by combining applied research capabilities with supplier readiness, procurement awareness and supply chain integration. It will also help foster a business climate that will support productivity growth and align with the priorities outlined in the new Manitoba-Canada Defence Alliance by supporting small- and medium-sized businesses to better meet the complex requirements necessary to access Federal defence spending. Federal and Provincial government assistance will ensure these businesses can be competitive with other jurisdictions and help drive economic and industrial growth.

The model described by Dr. Jolen Galaugher, Executive Director of Research Partnerships & Innovation at RRC Polytech, is notable: The initiative aims to create “an accelerated pathway from innovation to commercialization and market growth” by connecting company-led research and development with supplier readiness and supply chain integration. This combination of applied research, industry expertise and business readiness supports is designed to serve as a practical on-ramp for companies that may not have previously considered defence contracting.

The broader context: RDII and Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy

The RDII is a three-year, $379.2 million national program delivered by Canada’s seven Regional Development Agencies, including PrairiesCan in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. The program aligns with Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy and advances Canada’s ability to rebuild, rearm and reinvest in its military while strengthening supply chains, readiness and international partnerships.

The Canadian defence industry contributes nearly $10 billion to the country’s gross domestic product and supports more than 81,000 jobs. Manitoba, home to two Canadian Forces bases – CFB Shilo and CFB Winnipeg (17 Wing) – and with established strengths in aerospace and advanced manufacturing, is well positioned to benefit from the government’s growing investment in domestic defence capacity.

This latest investment builds on other recent RDII-funded announcements in Manitoba, including over $19.5 million announced in April 2026 to support Winnipeg-based defence suppliers such as Magellan Aerospace, StandardAero and Win-Shield Devices. Together, these investments underscore the Federal government’s view that Manitoba’s industrial ecosystem has a meaningful role to play in strengthening Canada’s defence readiness.