Canada Launches Responsible Data Centre Development Principles: What Clients Need To Know

On September 3, 2026, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, joined by Tim Tierney, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announced Canada's Responsible Data Centre Development Principles (the Principles), a new national framework setting out expectations for how data centre infrastructure is to be built and operated across the country. The Principles represent a significant step in Canada's approach to digital infrastructure development. The Principles have attracted 42 signatories spanning global hyperscalers, Canadian cloud providers, AI companies, construction firms and energy infrastructure players, including Amazon Web Services, Google, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, Bell Canada, TELUS, Equinix and many others.

The Principles arrive at a timely moment, as several provinces are actively developing their own data centre policy and regulatory frameworks. For a closer look at developments in Alberta, see our recent post "Data Centre West 2026: Alberta's Digital Infrastructure Moment Has Arrived".

What the Principles Require

The framework sets out five expectations for data centre projects in Canada:

Data centres must create lasting local benefits. Projects are expected to deliver tangible gains for host communities and Indigenous rights holders, such as employment and training, local and Indigenous procurement, tax contributions, infrastructure investment, research partnerships and compute access for local organizations. Data centres must not shift electricity costs to Canadians. Proponents, not households or existing businesses, are expected to bear the electricity system costs their projects create, including connection, new generation, transmission, substations and grid upgrades, in proportion to the project's scale and impact. Projects must also protect grid reliability and may need to contribute new supply, infrastructure, storage or demand flexibility. Data centres must minimize water use and environmental impacts. Facilities should limit freshwater use and safeguard local water supplies, favouring low-impact options such as closed-loop or high-efficiency water systems, waste heat recovery and low-emission energy sources. Water use and other environmental impacts are to be measured and reported using recognized standards. Data centres must be transparent about local impacts.Proponents are expected to engage affected local governments and Indigenous communities early, respect local approval processes and provide verifiable information on a project's power and water use, infrastructure needs, sound and emissions. They must also track and report on material commitments over time, while protecting security, privacy and confidential commercial information. Data centres must bring strategic value to Canada. Investments should deliver national benefits, such as tax revenue, Canadian supply-chain participation, innovation, workforce development and access to compute, while strengthening Canada's long-term digital resilience, security and compute capacity. Facilities supporting sensitive data, public services or critical infrastructure must also meet appropriate requirements for Canadian legal protection, cybersecurity, service continuity and reliable Canadian access.

Practical Implications

For proponents, investors and other participants involved in Canadian data centre development, the Principles raise several considerations for project planning and investment decisions:

Broad voluntary support, but limited federal reach. A wide range of developers, hyperscalers and other industry participants have chosen to sign the Principles, and the list of signatories grew from 23 to 42 in the three weeks following launch. That level of voluntary buy-in is an encouraging indicator that the Principles may prove durable. At the same time, most of the subject matter they address, including electricity rates and cost allocation, grid interconnection, water licensing, zoning and local permitting, is regulated primarily by provinces and municipalities. As a result, much of the framework cannot be imposed directly by the federal government. The Principles do not establish any new federal approval process or binding obligations, and they do not set out a mechanism for monitoring or enforcing signatories’ commitments.

A wide range of developers, hyperscalers and other industry participants have chosen to sign the Principles, and the list of signatories grew from 23 to 42 in the three weeks following launch. That level of voluntary buy-in is an encouraging indicator that the Principles may prove durable. At the same time, most of the subject matter they address, including electricity rates and cost allocation, grid interconnection, water licensing, zoning and local permitting, is regulated primarily by provinces and municipalities. As a result, much of the framework cannot be imposed directly by the federal government. The Principles do not establish any new federal approval process or binding obligations, and they do not set out a mechanism for monitoring or enforcing signatories’ commitments. Implementation will depend on provincial and local policy. Several of the Principles, such as protecting ratepayers from project-driven costs, are not outcomes a private proponent can deliver on its own; they depend on how provincial regulators, utilities and municipalities design their rules. Read this way, the Principles serve partly as a statement from industry and government about the conditions needed for stable, long-term data centre policy. Provinces are moving at different speeds. Alberta and Saskatchewan, for example, have each introduced data centre-specific measures, while other jurisdictions have yet to do so. Proponents active in more than one province should expect the requirements to vary, and those working in provinces without a dedicated framework may find the Principles a useful indication of where policy is heading.

Several of the Principles, such as protecting ratepayers from project-driven costs, are not outcomes a private proponent can deliver on its own; they depend on how provincial regulators, utilities and municipalities design their rules. Read this way, the Principles serve partly as a statement from industry and government about the conditions needed for stable, long-term data centre policy. Provinces are moving at different speeds. Alberta and Saskatchewan, for example, have each introduced data centre-specific measures, while other jurisdictions have yet to do so. Proponents active in more than one province should expect the requirements to vary, and those working in provinces without a dedicated framework may find the Principles a useful indication of where policy is heading. Electricity costs and grid impacts should be budgeted early. Proponents should expect to bear project-driven costs, including new generation, substation and grid upgrade costs, and may need to meet data centre-specific technical requirements in order to connect to the grid. How these costs are actually allocated will turn on the applicable provincial regime, so the Principles should be read together with provincial tariffs, interconnection rules and any self-supply requirements when assessing project budgets, siting and power procurement.

Proponents should expect to bear project-driven costs, including new generation, substation and grid upgrade costs, and may need to meet data centre-specific technical requirements in order to connect to the grid. How these costs are actually allocated will turn on the applicable provincial regime, so the Principles should be read together with provincial tariffs, interconnection rules and any self-supply requirements when assessing project budgets, siting and power procurement. Community and Indigenous engagement should start early and build long-term relationships . Early and meaningful engagement with local governments, host communities, and Indigenous communities enables proponents to identify tangible benefits (such as jobs, training, local procurement, infrastructure investment, compute access and project participation) and establish enduring relationships.

. Early and meaningful engagement with local governments, host communities, and Indigenous communities enables proponents to identify tangible benefits (such as jobs, training, local procurement, infrastructure investment, compute access and project participation) and establish enduring relationships. Environmental reporting and transparency. Water use, emissions and other impacts are to be measured and reported using recognized standards, and material commitments tracked over time. Proponents should consider in advance what information they are prepared to disclose, balancing transparency against security, privacy and commercially sensitive information.

Water use, emissions and other impacts are to be measured and reported using recognized standards, and material commitments tracked over time. Proponents should consider in advance what information they are prepared to disclose, balancing transparency against security, privacy and commercially sensitive information. Security and sovereignty. Facilities supporting sensitive data will need to be designed with particular care to ensure they meet applicable legal, regulatory and operational requirements (e.g. by ensuring appropriate levels of security, redundancy, resiliency and reliability).

Facilities supporting sensitive data will need to be designed with particular care to ensure they meet applicable legal, regulatory and operational requirements (e.g. by ensuring appropriate levels of security, redundancy, resiliency and reliability). A reference point for stakeholders. Even without legal force, the Principles give host communities, utilities, approving authorities, customers and financing parties a common yardstick against which to measure a project. Because they are intended to operate alongside, rather than displace, existing provincial and municipal processes, proponents should continue to track requirements at each level of government.

Conclusion

The Principles are voluntary and do not carry the force of law. Even so, the breadth of industry support and their alignment with the federal government's national AI Strategy, AI for All, suggest they will increasingly shape expectations for data centre development in Canada. How they are translated into provincial and municipal requirements, and how signatories demonstrate adherence over time, will determine their practical impact. Continued collaboration between industry, governments and regulators will be key.