Legislative Update Report No. 2026-13

- within Insurance topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 01, 2026:
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|
SOR/2026-139
|
Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
|
SOR/2026-153
|
Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2026-145
|
Regulations Amending the Sulphur in Gasoline Regulations
Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act
|
SOR/2026-157
|
Regulations Amending the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations
Canadian Payments Act
|
SOR/2026-133
|
RTR Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 10
Criminal Code
|
SOR/2026-117
|
Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
Customs Act
|
SOR/2026-148
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Customs Act (Transit Between International Flights)
Customs Tariff
|
SOR/2026-135
|
Certain Canned Vegetable Goods Surtax Order
|
SOR/2026-125
|
CICEPA Rules of Origin for Casual Goods Regulations
|
SOR/2026-124
|
CICEPA Rules of Origin Regulations
|
SOR/2026-126
|
CICEPA Tariff Preference Regulations
|
SOR/2026-146
|
Honda Canada Inc. Remission Order
|
SOR/2026-140
|
Order Amending the Certain Russian Goods Remission Order
|
SOR/2026-155
|
Order Amending the Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Order
|
SOR/2026-119
|
Order Amending the Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods
|
SOR/2026-154
|
Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)
Excise Tax Act
|
SOR/2026-130
|
Regulations Amending the New Harmonized Value-added Tax System Regulations, No. 2 (Ontario)
Export and Import Permits Act
|
SOR/2026-151
|
Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Export and Import Permits Act (Miscellaneous Program)
|
SOR/2026-136
|
Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 83 — Aluminum Products
|
SOR/2026-137
|
Order Amending General Import Permit No. 100 — Eligible Agriculture Goods and General Import Permit No. 13 — Beef and Veal for Personal Use
|
SOR/2026-156
|
Order Amending the Import Control List (2026-2)
|
SOR/2026-120
|
Order Amending the Import Control List (2026-3)
Fisheries Act
|
SOR/2026-144
|
Regulations Amending the Authorizations Concerning Fish and Fish Habitat Protection Regulations
|
SOR/2026-143
|
Regulations Amending the Fishery (General) Regulations
Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act
|
SOR/2026-152
|
Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Regulations
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
|
SOR/2026-118
|
Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022
Old Age Security Act
|
SOR/2026-129
|
Regulations Amending the Old Age Security Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Privacy Act
|
SOR/2026-147
|
Regulations Amending the Privacy Regulations
Railway Safety Act
|
SOR/2026-142
|
Order Repealing the Railway Employee Qualification Standards Regulations
Railway Safety Act
Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act
|
SOR/2026-141
|
Railway Personnel Training and Qualifications Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2026-122
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
|
SOR/2026-127
|
Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Canadian Update)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Regulations Amending the Vessel Pollution and Dangerous Chemicals Regulations (Part 2, Division 1 — Oil) and the Administrative Monetary Penalties and Notices (CSA 2001) Regulations
Energy Efficiency Act
- Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 19)
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2026:
Bank Act
- Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations
Consumer-Driven Banking Act
- Consumer-Driven Banking Regulations
Safe Food for Canadians Act
- Regulations Amending the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (Unmet Slaughter Capacity)
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 04, 2026:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
- By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Deposit Insurance Information By-law
Electricity and Gas Inspection Act
Weights and Measures Act
- Regulations Amending the Electricity and Gas Inspection Regulations and the Weights and Measures Regulations
Fisheries Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made under the Fisheries Act (Unattended Fishing Gear)
- Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, SC 2026, c 7
- Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in force the day on which the An Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership comes into force (PC 2026-0649)
Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1, SC 2026, c 3
- Division 2 of Part 5, which amends the Canada Post Corporation Act, in force June 22, 2026 (PC 2026-0651)
Countering Foreign Interference Act, SC 2024, c 16
- Part 4 of the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act, other than paragraphs (c) and (d) of the definition public office holder in section 2 and paragraph 4(c), in force August 4, 2026 (PC 2026-0641)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
June 18, 2026
- Bill C-9, Combatting Hate Act — Chapter No. 15
- Bill C-11, Military Justice System Modernization Act — Chapter No. 16
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Discharge of Sewage and the Release of Greywater by Cruise Ships in Canadian Waters
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2026-87-07-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Publication of summary of the assessment of 13 substances in the Titanium-containing Substances Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-006-26 — Decision on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the VHF Maritime Frequency Band
- Notice No. SMSE-009-26 — Decision on Changes to Licensing Requirements and Conditions of Licence for Space Debris Mitigation
Supreme Court Act
- Commencement of sessions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2026:
Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada Act
- Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada Act
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22434
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to four substances
- Publication of summary of the assessment of 11 substances in the Alkanolamines and Fatty Alkanolamides Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-008-26 — Preliminary consultation on Mobile Satellite Service Developments and the Use of L and S Band Spectrum
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:
- Guaranteed Funeral Deposits of Canada (Fraternal) — Application to establish a trust company
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-008
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-001 — Notice of determination — Decorative and other non-structural plywood
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Orders
- Regulatory policies
CUSMA Secretariat
- Request for panel review — Certain oil country tubular goods originating in or exported from Mexico
Special Import Measures Act
- Unarmoured building cables — Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-009
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-002 — Notice of determination — Certain steel racks
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Orders
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:
Bank of Canada
- Financial Statements December 31, 2025
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2026:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 22.A.2 — Online Music Video Services (2014-2018)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2026:
Consumer Protection Act
|
Alta Reg 128/2026
|
Consumer Protection Act Regulations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|
Alta Reg 117/2026
|
Data Centre Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|
Alta Reg 118/2026
|
Conservation and Reclamation Amendment Regulation
Health Information Act
|
Alta Reg 112/2026
|
Alberta Electronic Health Record Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 113/2026
|
Health Information Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 119/2026
|
Health Information Amendment Regulation
Health Insurance Premiums Act
|
Alta Reg 120/2026
|
Health Insurance Premiums Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 129/2026
|
Health Insurance Registration Renewal Regulation
Land Titles Act
|
Alta Reg 108/2026
|
Pending Registration Queue Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 109/2026
|
Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 110/2026
|
Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation
Mental Health Services Protection Act
|
Alta Reg 111/2026
|
Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Regulation
Provincial Health Agencies Act
|
Alta Reg 121/2026
|
Alberta Health Services Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 122/2026
|
Cancer Care Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 123/2026
|
Emergency Health Services Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 114/2026
|
Health and Hospital Foundations Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 124/2026
|
Health Shared Services Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 1252026
|
Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 127/2026
|
Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendment) Regulation
|
Alta Reg 126/2026
|
Provincial Health Corporation Financial Matters Repeal Regulation
Public Health Act
|
Alta Reg 115/2026
|
Bodies of Deceased Persons Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 3
- Subsections 5(3) and (4), which amend the Business Corporations Act, in force September 2, 2026 (OIC 229/2026)
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 8
- Sections 1 and 2, which amend the Alberta Enterprise Corporation Act and the Alberta Research and Innovation, in force June 25, 2026 (OIC 219/2026)
Fiscal Measures Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 3
- Subsections 4(9) to (11) and (20), which amend the Credit Union Act, in force June 30, 2026 (OIC 230/2026)
Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Act, SA 2026, c I-9.5
- Act in force June 30, 2026 (OIC 236/2026)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25
- Section 2, which amends the Fair Registration Practices Act, in force October 1, 2026 (OIC 237/2026)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12
- Subsections 4(7) and (8), which amend the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 246/2026)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 23, 2026:
Environmental Management Act
|
BC Reg 101/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 63/88 — Hazardous Waste Regulation
|
BC Reg 102/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 375/96 — Contaminated Sites Regulation
Sustainable Environment Fund Act
|
BC Reg 100/2026
|
Repeals BC Reg 142/2011 — Sustainable Environment Fund Revenue Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 30, 2026:
Carbon Tax Act
|
BC Reg 105/2026
|
CAmends BC Reg 135/2024 — Tax Appeals Regulation
Court Rules Act
|
BC Reg 105/2026
|
Amends BC Regs
Employment and Assistance Act
|
BC Reg 108/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|
BC Reg 107/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
|
BC Reg 108/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|
BC Reg 104/2026
|
Amends BC Regs
Utilities Commission Act
|
BC Reg 103/2026
|
Enacts FortisBC Inc. Exemption Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 30, 2026:
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 15
- Sections 28 to 32 in force June 26, 2026. (BC Reg 106/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Pharmaceutical Act
|
Man Reg 54/2026
|
Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment
The Retail Sales Tax Act
|
Man Reg 56/2026
|
Retail Sales Tax Regulation, amendment
The Manitoba Hydro Act
|
Man Reg 57/2026
|
Reliability Standards Regulation, amendment
The Electronic Commerce and Information Act
|
Man Reg 58/2026
|
Designated Public Bodies Regulation, amendment
|
Man Reg 59/2026
|
Electronic Documents under Designated Laws Regulation, amendment
The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Act
|
Man Reg 65/2026
|
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Board Regulation, amendment
The Court of King’s Bench Act
|
Man Reg 66/2026
|
Court of King’s Bench Rules, amendment
|
Man Reg 67/2026
|
Court of King’s Bench Rules, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Free Trade Within Canada Act
|
NB Reg 2026-29
|
General Regulation
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 26, 2026:
Energy and Regulatory Boards Act
|
NS Reg 148/2026
|
Conseil scolaire Rules — replacement
Environment Act
|
NS Reg 144/2026
|
Environmental Assessment Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|
NS Reg 147/2026
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Change of Name Act
|
O Reg 199/26
|
General, amending Reg 68 of RRO 1990
Clean Water Act, 2006
|
O Reg 208/26
|
General, amending O Reg 287/07
|
O Reg 210/26
|
Prescribed instruments
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|
O Reg 203/26
|
Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
Liquor Tax Act, 1996
|
O Reg 202/26
|
General, amending O Reg 257/10
Retail Sales Tax Act
|
O Reg 196/26
|
Residential Property Rebates under Section 51.2 of the Act
Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002
|
O Reg 209/26
|
Municipal Residential Drinking Water Systems in Source Protection Areas, amending O Reg 205/18
Taxation Act, 2007
|
O Reg 201/26
|
Small Beer Manufacturers’ Tax Credit, amending O Reg 280/11
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Insurance Act, RSO 1990
July 3, 2026
Proposed Amendments to Ontario’s Life and Health Managing General Agent Licensing Framework — Comments by August 17, 2026
Occupational Health and Safety Act
June 22, 2026
Consultation on a Proposed Rope Access Regulation — Comments by August 21, 2026
Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
July 2, 2026
Exploring Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Financing in Ontario — Comments by August 1, 2026
Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006
July 6, 2026
Legislative review of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (MBLAA): Protecting Consumers and Strengthening the Mortgage Industry with Modern Practices in Ontario — Comments by August 20, 2026
Not-For-Profit Corporations Act, 2010
June 24, 2026
Proposal to make Regulatory Amendments under the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 — Comments by August 10, 2026
Orders In Council
Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 11
- Schedule 2, section 4, 6(2), which amend the Crown Forest Sustainability Act, 1994, in force July 16, 2026 (OIC 940/2026)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, July 4, 2026:
Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (“FSRA”)
- Coming into force of: Rule 2025 – 002 Eligible Financial Contracts (the “EFC Rule”)
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:
Charitable Lotteries Act, SPEI 2026, c 3
- Act on force June 30, 2026.
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juin 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
|
Décret 890-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement
|
Décret 891-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les matières dangereuses
|
Décret 892-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les fabriques de pâtes et papiers
Code des professions
|
Décret 912-2026
|
Règlement sur le comité de la formation des acupuncteurs
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juin 2026:
Loi sur les produits alimentaires
|
Décret 923-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
|
Décret 938-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles
Loi sur les assureurs
|
Décret 941-2026
|
Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l’Autorité des marchés financiers pour l’application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l’année 2025-2026
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
|
Décret 942-2026
|
Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l’Autorité des marchés financiers pour l’application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d’une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et non-membre exigible pour l’année 2025-2026
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d’épargne
|
Décret 943-2026
|
Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l’Autorité des marchés financiers pour l’application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d’épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l’année 2025-2026
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
|
Décret 944-2026
|
Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l’Autorité des marchés financiers pour l’application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôts pour l’année 2025-2026
Loi sur les agents d’évaluation du crédit
|
Décret 945-2026
|
Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés pour l’application de la Loi sur les agents d’évaluation du crédit et à la charge des agents d’évalua tion du crédit pour les années 2025-2026 à 2027-2028
Loi sur les mines
|
Décret 965-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les mines
Loi sur le bâtiment
|
Décret 971-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
|
Décret 972-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 23, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
|
OC 890-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
|
OC 891-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hazardous materials
|
OC 892-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pulp and paper mills Environment Quality Act
Professional Code
|
OC 912-2026
|
Regulation respecting the committee on training of acupuncturists
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:
Food Products Act
|
OC 923-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food
Environment Quality Act
|
OC 938-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials
Insurers Act
|
OC 941-2026
|
Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2025-2026
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
|
OC 942-2026
|
Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2025-2026
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
|
OC 943-2026
|
Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2025-2026
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
|
OC 944-2026
|
Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2025-2026
Credit Assessment Agents Act
|
OC 945-2026
|
Determination of the costs that must be incurred for the administration of the Credit Assessment Agents Act and to be borne by credit assessment agents for the years 2025-2026 through 2027-2028
Mining Act
|
OC 965-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Mining Regulation
Building Act
|
OC 971-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Construction Code
|
OC 972-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juin 2026:
Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement abrogeant le Règlement prévoyant certaines prohibitions à l’égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs à combustion
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
- Règlement établissant un projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l’administration de la justice en matière civile
- Règlement établissant un projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l’administration de la justice en matière criminelle et pénale
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l’année 2027
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
- Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d’emplois convenables pour l’année 2027
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les services de santé, l’équipement adapté et les autres frais
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail
- Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l’année 2027
Loi sur la pharmacie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 23, 2026:
Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to revoke the Regulation prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and internal combustion engines
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Courts of Justice Act
- Regulation to establish a pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice in civil matters
- Regulation to establish a pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice in criminal and penal matters
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2027
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
- Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2027
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting health services, adapted equipment and other costs
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
Workers’ Compensation Act
- Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers’ Compensation Act for 2027
Pharmacy Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juin 2026:
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages
Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments
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AM 2026
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Projet de règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de la performance environnementale de certains bâtiments — Arrêté 2026-0013 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 23, 2026:
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings
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MO 2026
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Regulation respecting the mandatory reporting of the environmental performance of certain buildings — Order 2026-0013 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juin 2026:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d’environnement, SQ 2025, c 12
- Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2027 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 147 et 148, du paragraphe 3° de l’article 156 et de l’article 163. (Décret 889-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juin 2026:
Loi visant principalement à diversifier les stratégies d’acquisition des organismes publics et à leur offrir davantage d’agilité dans la réalisation de leurs projets d’infrastructure, SQ 2024, c 28
- Que soit fixée au 30 juin 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 12 et 13. (Décret 916-2026)
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur les produits alimentaires, SQ 2021, c 29
- Que soit fixée au 29 août 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 51. (Décret 924-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 23, 2026:
Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment, SQ 2025, c 12
- Sections 147 and 148, paragraph 3 of section 156 and section 163 in force January 1, 2027. (OC 889-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:
Act mainly to diversify the acquisition strategies of public bodies and increase their agility in carrying out infrastructure projects, SQ 2024, c 28
- Sections 12 and 13 in force June 30, 2026. (OC 916-2026)
Act to amend mainly the Food Products Act, SQ 2021, c 29
- Section 51 in force August 29, 2026. (OC 924-2026)
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juin 2026:
Loi sur l’assurance automobile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contributions d’assurance
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:
Automobile Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting insurance contributions
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 3, 2026:
The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Act
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Sask Reg 41/2026
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The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Amendment Regulations, 2026
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Information Services Corporation Amendment Act, 2026
- Act in force July 6, 2026. (OC 290/2026)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 26, 2026:
Rules of Court
The King’s Bench Act
- Chamber Sitting
- Court Sittings
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 3, 2026:
The Dental Disciplines Act
- Denturist Society of Saskatchewa — Regulatory Bylaws
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
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