Legislative Update Report No. 2026-13

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 06/19 to 07/08.

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Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 01, 2026:

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2026-139 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations SOR/2026-153 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-145 Regulations Amending the Sulphur in Gasoline Regulations

Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act

SOR/2026-157 Regulations Amending the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations

Canadian Payments Act

SOR/2026-133 RTR Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 10

Criminal Code

SOR/2026-117 Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities

Customs Act

SOR/2026-148 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Customs Act (Transit Between International Flights)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-135 Certain Canned Vegetable Goods Surtax Order SOR/2026-125 CICEPA Rules of Origin for Casual Goods Regulations SOR/2026-124 CICEPA Rules of Origin Regulations SOR/2026-126 CICEPA Tariff Preference Regulations SOR/2026-146 Honda Canada Inc. Remission Order SOR/2026-140 Order Amending the Certain Russian Goods Remission Order SOR/2026-155 Order Amending the Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Order SOR/2026-119 Order Amending the Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods SOR/2026-154 Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)

Excise Tax Act

SOR/2026-130 Regulations Amending the New Harmonized Value-added Tax System Regulations, No. 2 (Ontario)

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2026-151 Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Export and Import Permits Act (Miscellaneous Program) SOR/2026-136 Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 83 — Aluminum Products SOR/2026-137 Order Amending General Import Permit No. 100 — Eligible Agriculture Goods and General Import Permit No. 13 — Beef and Veal for Personal Use SOR/2026-156 Order Amending the Import Control List (2026-2) SOR/2026-120 Order Amending the Import Control List (2026-3)

Fisheries Act

SOR/2026-144 Regulations Amending the Authorizations Concerning Fish and Fish Habitat Protection Regulations SOR/2026-143 Regulations Amending the Fishery (General) Regulations

Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act

SOR/2026-152 Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Regulations

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

SOR/2026-118 Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022

Old Age Security Act

SOR/2026-129 Regulations Amending the Old Age Security Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Privacy Act

SOR/2026-147 Regulations Amending the Privacy Regulations

Railway Safety Act

SOR/2026-142 Order Repealing the Railway Employee Qualification Standards Regulations

Railway Safety Act

Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act

SOR/2026-141 Railway Personnel Training and Qualifications Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-122 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

SOR/2026-127 Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Canadian Update)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Regulations Amending the Vessel Pollution and Dangerous Chemicals Regulations (Part 2, Division 1 — Oil) and the Administrative Monetary Penalties and Notices (CSA 2001) Regulations

Energy Efficiency Act

Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 19)

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2026:

Bank Act

Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations

Consumer-Driven Banking Act

Consumer-Driven Banking Regulations

Safe Food for Canadians Act

Regulations Amending the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (Unmet Slaughter Capacity)

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 04, 2026:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Deposit Insurance Information By-law

Electricity and Gas Inspection Act

Weights and Measures Act

Regulations Amending the Electricity and Gas Inspection Regulations and the Weights and Measures Regulations

Fisheries Act

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made under the Fisheries Act (Unattended Fishing Gear)

Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, SC 2026, c 7

Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in force the day on which the An Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership comes into force (PC 2026-0649)

Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1, SC 2026, c 3

Division 2 of Part 5, which amends the Canada Post Corporation Act, in force June 22, 2026 (PC 2026-0651)

Countering Foreign Interference Act, SC 2024, c 16

Part 4 of the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act, other than paragraphs (c) and (d) of the definition public office holder in section 2 and paragraph 4(c), in force August 4, 2026 (PC 2026-0641)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

June 18, 2026

Bill C-9, Combatting Hate Act — Chapter No. 15

Bill C-11, Military Justice System Modernization Act — Chapter No. 16

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Discharge of Sewage and the Release of Greywater by Cruise Ships in Canadian Waters

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2026-87-07-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Publication of summary of the assessment of 13 substances in the Titanium-containing Substances Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-006-26 — Decision on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the VHF Maritime Frequency Band

Notice No. SMSE-009-26 — Decision on Changes to Licensing Requirements and Conditions of Licence for Space Debris Mitigation

Supreme Court Act

Commencement of sessions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2026:

Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada Act

Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada Act

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22434

Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to four substances

Publication of summary of the assessment of 11 substances in the Alkanolamines and Fatty Alkanolamides Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-008-26 — Preliminary consultation on Mobile Satellite Service Developments and the Use of L and S Band Spectrum

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:

Guaranteed Funeral Deposits of Canada (Fraternal) — Application to establish a trust company

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-008

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-001 — Notice of determination — Decorative and other non-structural plywood

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Orders

Regulatory policies

CUSMA Secretariat

Request for panel review — Certain oil country tubular goods originating in or exported from Mexico

Special Import Measures Act

Unarmoured building cables — Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-009

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-002 — Notice of determination — Certain steel racks

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Orders

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:

Bank of Canada

Financial Statements December 31, 2025

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 27, 2026:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 22.A.2 — Online Music Video Services (2014-2018)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2026:

Consumer Protection Act

Alta Reg 128/2026 Consumer Protection Act Regulations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 117/2026 Data Centre Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 118/2026 Conservation and Reclamation Amendment Regulation

Health Information Act

Alta Reg 112/2026 Alberta Electronic Health Record Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 113/2026 Health Information Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 119/2026 Health Information Amendment Regulation

Health Insurance Premiums Act

Alta Reg 120/2026 Health Insurance Premiums Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 129/2026 Health Insurance Registration Renewal Regulation

Land Titles Act

Alta Reg 108/2026 Pending Registration Queue Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 109/2026 Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 110/2026 Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation

Mental Health Services Protection Act

Alta Reg 111/2026 Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Regulation

Provincial Health Agencies Act

Alta Reg 121/2026 Alberta Health Services Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 122/2026 Cancer Care Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 123/2026 Emergency Health Services Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 114/2026 Health and Hospital Foundations Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 124/2026 Health Shared Services Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 1252026 Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Provincial Health Corporation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 127/2026 Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendment) Regulation Alta Reg 126/2026 Provincial Health Corporation Financial Matters Repeal Regulation

Public Health Act

Alta Reg 115/2026 Bodies of Deceased Persons Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 3

Subsections 5(3) and (4), which amend the Business Corporations Act, in force September 2, 2026 (OIC 229/2026)

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 8

Sections 1 and 2, which amend the Alberta Enterprise Corporation Act and the Alberta Research and Innovation, in force June 25, 2026 (OIC 219/2026)

Fiscal Measures Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 3

Subsections 4(9) to (11) and (20), which amend the Credit Union Act, in force June 30, 2026 (OIC 230/2026)

Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Act, SA 2026, c I-9.5

Act in force June 30, 2026 (OIC 236/2026)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25

Section 2, which amends the Fair Registration Practices Act, in force October 1, 2026 (OIC 237/2026)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12

Subsections 4(7) and (8), which amend the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 246/2026)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 23, 2026:

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 101/2026 Amends BC Reg 63/88 — Hazardous Waste Regulation BC Reg 102/2026 Amends BC Reg 375/96 — Contaminated Sites Regulation

Sustainable Environment Fund Act

BC Reg 100/2026 Repeals BC Reg 142/2011 — Sustainable Environment Fund Revenue Regulation

Enacts Sustainable Environment Fund Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 30, 2026:

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 105/2026 CAmends BC Reg 135/2024 — Tax Appeals Regulation

Note: BC Reg 135/2024 is also made under the Employer Health Tax Act, Insurance Premium Tax Act, Logging Tax Act, Mineral Tax Act, Motor Fuel Tax Act, Property Transfer Tax Act, Provincial Sales Tax Act, Residential Property (Short-Term Holding) Profit Tax Act, Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act and Tobacco Tax Act.

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 105/2026 Amends BC Regs

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 108/2026 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 107/2026 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation BC Reg 108/2026 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 104/2026 Amends BC Regs

57/2025 — Temporary Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

74/2025 — Temporary Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 103/2026 Enacts FortisBC Inc. Exemption Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 30, 2026:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 15

Sections 28 to 32 in force June 26, 2026. (BC Reg 106/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Pharmaceutical Act

Man Reg 54/2026 Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment

The Retail Sales Tax Act

Man Reg 56/2026 Retail Sales Tax Regulation, amendment

The Manitoba Hydro Act

Man Reg 57/2026 Reliability Standards Regulation, amendment

The Electronic Commerce and Information Act

Man Reg 58/2026 Designated Public Bodies Regulation, amendment Man Reg 59/2026 Electronic Documents under Designated Laws Regulation, amendment

The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Act

Man Reg 65/2026 Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Board Regulation, amendment

The Court of King’s Bench Act

Man Reg 66/2026 Court of King’s Bench Rules, amendment Man Reg 67/2026 Court of King’s Bench Rules, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Free Trade Within Canada Act

NB Reg 2026-29 General Regulation

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 26, 2026:

Energy and Regulatory Boards Act

NS Reg 148/2026 Conseil scolaire Rules — replacement

Environment Act

NS Reg 144/2026 Environmental Assessment Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 147/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Change of Name Act

O Reg 199/26 General, amending Reg 68 of RRO 1990

Clean Water Act, 2006

O Reg 208/26 General, amending O Reg 287/07 O Reg 210/26 Prescribed instruments

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 203/26 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Liquor Tax Act, 1996

O Reg 202/26 General, amending O Reg 257/10

Retail Sales Tax Act

O Reg 196/26 Residential Property Rebates under Section 51.2 of the Act

Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002

O Reg 209/26 Municipal Residential Drinking Water Systems in Source Protection Areas, amending O Reg 205/18

Taxation Act, 2007

O Reg 201/26 Small Beer Manufacturers’ Tax Credit, amending O Reg 280/11

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Insurance Act, RSO 1990

July 3, 2026

Proposed Amendments to Ontario’s Life and Health Managing General Agent Licensing Framework — Comments by August 17, 2026

Occupational Health and Safety Act

June 22, 2026

Consultation on a Proposed Rope Access Regulation — Comments by August 21, 2026

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

July 2, 2026

Exploring Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Financing in Ontario — Comments by August 1, 2026

Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006

July 6, 2026

Legislative review of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (MBLAA): Protecting Consumers and Strengthening the Mortgage Industry with Modern Practices in Ontario — Comments by August 20, 2026

Not-For-Profit Corporations Act, 2010

June 24, 2026

Proposal to make Regulatory Amendments under the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 — Comments by August 10, 2026

Orders In Council

Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 11

Schedule 2, section 4, 6(2), which amend the Crown Forest Sustainability Act, 1994, in force July 16, 2026 (OIC 940/2026)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, July 4, 2026:

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (“FSRA”)

Coming into force of: Rule 2025 – 002 Eligible Financial Contracts (the “EFC Rule”)

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:

Charitable Lotteries Act, SPEI 2026, c 3

Act on force June 30, 2026.

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juin 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Décret 890-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement Décret 891-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les matières dangereuses Décret 892-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les fabriques de pâtes et papiers

Code des professions

Décret 912-2026 Règlement sur le comité de la formation des acupuncteurs

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juin 2026:

Loi sur les produits alimentaires

Décret 923-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Décret 938-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles

Loi sur les assureurs

Décret 941-2026 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l’Autorité des marchés financiers pour l’application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l’année 2025-2026

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Décret 942-2026 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l’Autorité des marchés financiers pour l’application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d’une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et non-membre exigible pour l’année 2025-2026

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d’épargne

Décret 943-2026 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l’Autorité des marchés financiers pour l’application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d’épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l’année 2025-2026

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Décret 944-2026 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l’Autorité des marchés financiers pour l’application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôts pour l’année 2025-2026

Loi sur les agents d’évaluation du crédit

Décret 945-2026 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés pour l’application de la Loi sur les agents d’évaluation du crédit et à la charge des agents d’évalua tion du crédit pour les années 2025-2026 à 2027-2028

Loi sur les mines

Décret 965-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les mines

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 971-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction Décret 972-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 23, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

OC 890-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact OC 891-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hazardous materials OC 892-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pulp and paper mills Environment Quality Act

Professional Code

OC 912-2026 Regulation respecting the committee on training of acupuncturists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:

Food Products Act

OC 923-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food

Environment Quality Act

OC 938-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials

Insurers Act

OC 941-2026 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2025-2026

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

OC 942-2026 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2025-2026

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

OC 943-2026 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2025-2026

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

OC 944-2026 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2025-2026

Credit Assessment Agents Act

OC 945-2026 Determination of the costs that must be incurred for the administration of the Credit Assessment Agents Act and to be borne by credit assessment agents for the years 2025-2026 through 2027-2028

Mining Act

OC 965-2026 Regulation to amend the Mining Regulation

Building Act

OC 971-2026 Regulation to amend the Construction Code OC 972-2026 Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juin 2026:

Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement abrogeant le Règlement prévoyant certaines prohibitions à l’égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs à combustion

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Règlement établissant un projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l’administration de la justice en matière civile

Règlement établissant un projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l’administration de la justice en matière criminelle et pénale

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l’année 2027

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d’emplois convenables pour l’année 2027

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les services de santé, l’équipement adapté et les autres frais

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail

Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l’année 2027

Loi sur la pharmacie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 23, 2026:

Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to revoke the Regulation prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and internal combustion engines

Building Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Courts of Justice Act

Regulation to establish a pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice in civil matters

Regulation to establish a pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice in criminal and penal matters

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2027

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2027

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting health services, adapted equipment and other costs

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers’ Compensation Act

Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers’ Compensation Act for 2027

Pharmacy Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juin 2026:

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments

AM 2026 Projet de règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de la performance environnementale de certains bâtiments — Arrêté 2026-0013 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 23, 2026:

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings

MO 2026 Regulation respecting the mandatory reporting of the environmental performance of certain buildings — Order 2026-0013 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juin 2026:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d’environnement, SQ 2025, c 12

Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2027 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 147 et 148, du paragraphe 3° de l’article 156 et de l’article 163. (Décret 889-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juin 2026:

Loi visant principalement à diversifier les stratégies d’acquisition des organismes publics et à leur offrir davantage d’agilité dans la réalisation de leurs projets d’infrastructure, SQ 2024, c 28

Que soit fixée au 30 juin 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 12 et 13. (Décret 916-2026)

Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur les produits alimentaires, SQ 2021, c 29

Que soit fixée au 29 août 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 51. (Décret 924-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 23, 2026:

Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment, SQ 2025, c 12

Sections 147 and 148, paragraph 3 of section 156 and section 163 in force January 1, 2027. (OC 889-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:

Act mainly to diversify the acquisition strategies of public bodies and increase their agility in carrying out infrastructure projects, SQ 2024, c 28

Sections 12 and 13 in force June 30, 2026. (OC 916-2026)

Act to amend mainly the Food Products Act, SQ 2021, c 29

Section 51 in force August 29, 2026. (OC 924-2026)

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juin 2026:

Loi sur l’assurance automobile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contributions d’assurance

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 30, 2026:

Automobile Insurance Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting insurance contributions

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 3, 2026:

The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Act

Sask Reg 41/2026 The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Amendment Regulations, 2026

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Information Services Corporation Amendment Act, 2026

Act in force July 6, 2026. (OC 290/2026)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 26, 2026:

Rules of Court

The King’s Bench Act

Chamber Sitting

Court Sittings

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 3, 2026:

The Dental Disciplines Act

Denturist Society of Saskatchewa — Regulatory Bylaws

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

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