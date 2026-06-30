Open For Business: Ontario’s New Defence Sector Opportunities

On May 28, Ontario announced a Framework for its Defence Industrial Strategy. The strategy aims to leverage the province’s manufacturing base, technology sector, and skilled workforce to attract more defence firms and adjacent businesses.

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On May 28, Ontario announced a Framework for its Defence Industrial Strategy. The strategy aims to leverage the province’s manufacturing base, technology sector, and skilled workforce to attract more defence firms and adjacent businesses.

The province is prepared to deploy public funding and remove regulatory hurdles in hopes that defence-sector growth will generate up to 43,000 new jobs by 2035 and contribute $6 billion to the provincial economy.

What We Know About Ontario's Framework

The four pillars of Ontario’s defence economy

The Ontario Defence Industrial Strategy is anchored by four pillars:

Strengthen the Industrial Base: Securing a larger share of rising federal and allied defence spending by supporting prime contractors and SMEs and expanding industrial capacity.1 Own Tomorrow’s Frontier: Commercializing Ontario’s growing sectors and research strengths in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, uncrewed systems, and other dual-use applications into defence sector opportunities. Expand Export Reach: Leveraging diplomatic and economic tools to position Ontario-based companies as suppliers to other NATO governments and allied defence supply chains. Build an Integrated Supply Chain: Leveraging Ontario’s critical minerals, nuclear, advanced manufacturing, processing, and logistics strengths into the defence product supply chain, including through its $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund and access roads to the Ring of Fire.2

Leaning Into Existing Strengths and Provincial Programs

To advance defence sector growth, Ontario:

has established the Office of the Ontario Military Defence Representative

will dedicate government staff to connect prime contractors with Ontario suppliers and

will lean on Invest Ontario to attract large-scale dual-use projects

Companies in, or adjacent to, the defence sector may be able to access funding and programming support through existing provincial schemes, such as:

The $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund and the $25 million committed to date through the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund, which will support projects that build on Ontario's critical minerals strengths for defence purposes.

workforce and skills-development programs, including skills-training funding, the Ontario Job Grant, apprenticeship supports and the province’s broader investment in additional seats in high-demand programs such as STEM and skilled trades.

innovation and commercialization support, including the Critical Technologies Initiative, IPON, the Ontario Research Fund, and $50 million in funding through Venture Ontario to support early-stage defence startups moving from research and development to commercial sales.

What Remains to Be Seen About Ontario's Framework

What regulatory flexibility will be offered to defence firms?

Special Economic Zones are identified as a tool that could allow the government to relax or suspend certain provincial and municipal regulations for proponents of high-impact projects and will be used as a policy tool to further the Defence Industrial Strategy.3 Exactly when and how such Special Economic Zoning would be available has not yet been announced.

Will new government money be made available?

The Framework does not create a new dedicated defence funding envelope, but it does signal a willingness to make existing provincial loan and grant programs available.4

For example, the Ontario Together Trade Fund - a new funding vehicle that provides grants or loans in the range of 10-20% of eligible costs, up to a maximum of $5 million, to small and medium enterprises operating in Ontario. Originally launched exclusively for businesses targeted by U.S. tariffs (i.e., steel, automotive, aluminum), query whether existing funding programs such as this may be used to bolster small and medium-sized businesses working in Canada’s defence sector or projects that improve trade diversity and trade security.

Will Ontario Be Home to the New Defence, Security and Resilience Bank?

Canada has been selected to be the host country of the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) - a new multilateral bank owned exclusively by nation-states that will focus on financing defence production and security projects.

While the ultimate home of the new bank remains to be selected by the federal government, the Ontario Premier has attended multiple high-profile events in recent months to bring together Toronto’s political leadership and stakeholders from finance, manufacturing, research, defence, and academia to promote Toronto as the bank’s headquarters.5

Expect More to Follow

Ontario’s strategy reflects the federal government’s Defence Industrial Strategy, the most sweeping change in defence policy since World War II, which aims to establish sovereign defence capability and industrial capacity, and domestic supply chain resiliency.6

Ontario is expected to engage in active consultations with municipalities, academia, and industry stakeholders later this year, which will provide a valuable opportunity for companies to share their perspectives on how the province can best support the sector.

Fasken’s National Security and Defence Group will continue to monitor these developments as governments introduce new defence-industrial policies, funding programs and procurement initiatives that may create opportunities for businesses operating in, or adjacent to, the defence sector.

Footnotes

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