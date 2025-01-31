Legislative Update Report No. 2025-02 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 18, 2025:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
- Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 11, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Trihalomethanes
Investment Canada Act
- Amounts for the year 2025
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 18, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, adding the letter "P" to the identifiers of 254 reduced regulatory requirement polymers
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 11, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-015
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 18, 2025:
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2025:
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 222/2024
|Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, January 15, 2025:
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
- Environmental Code of Practice for Pesticides
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|Man Reg 1/2025
|Regulated Health Professions General Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 22, 2025:
An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act, SNB 2024, c 16
- Act in force January 1, 2025
An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act, SNB 2024, c 15
- Act in force on April 1, 2025.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
- No entries for this issue
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 5/25
|Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 3/25
|Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98
|O Reg 8/25
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
|O Reg 9/25
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
|O Reg 10/25
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Electricity Act, 1998
January 9, 2025
Ontario Regulation 735/20 Amendments Related to Amounts Under Section 25.34 of the Electricity Act — Comments by February 8, 2025
Endangered Species Act, RSO 2007
January 13, 2025
Regulatory changes under the Endangered Species Act to extend application of conditional exemptions to newly listed species and update the conditional exemption for the operation of wind facilities — Comments by February 12, 2025
Mining Act, RSO 1990
January 16, 2025
2025 — Improving Ontario's Mineral Exploration Assessment Work Regime — Comments by February 15, 2025
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, January 18, 2025:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 janvier 2025:
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 22, 2025:
Consumer Protection Act
Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 janvier 2025:
Loi sur les assureurs
|AM 2025-01
|Règlement sur les renseignements à fournir à un titulaire d'un contrat individuel à capital variable afférent à des fonds distincts — Arrêté numéro 2025-01 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 22, 2025:
Insurers Act
|MO 2025-01
|Regulation respecting information to be provided to holders of individual variable insurance contracts relating to segregated funds — Order number 2025-01 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 17, 2025:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Psychologists Act, 1997
- Saskatchewan College of Psychologists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Registered Nurses Act, 1988
- College of Registered Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2025:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2024/207
|Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) (2024)
|YOIC 2024/208
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer) (2024)
Yukon Government Carbon Price Rebate Act
|YOIC 2024/209
|Regulation to amend the Carbon Price Rebate General Regulation (2024)
Order / Ordre
Yukon Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2025:
Securities Act
|MO 2024/55
|Rule to make amendment No. 22 to the Rule Respecting the Implementation of CSA Instruments and Policies (Local Rule 11-802)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.