31 January 2025

Legislative Update Report No. 2025-02 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

OH
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business.
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 01/09 to 01/22...
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 18, 2025:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

  • Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 11, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Trihalomethanes

Investment Canada Act

  • Amounts for the year 2025

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 18, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, adding the letter "P" to the identifiers of 254 reduced regulatory requirement polymers

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 11, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-015

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 18, 2025:

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2025:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 222/2024 Activities Designation Amendment Regulation

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, January 15, 2025:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

  • Environmental Code of Practice for Pesticides

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

  • No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 1/2025 Regulated Health Professions General Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 22, 2025:

An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act, SNB 2024, c 16

  • Act in force January 1, 2025

An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act, SNB 2024, c 15

  • Act in force on April 1, 2025.

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

  • No entries for this issue

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 5/25 Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 3/25 Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98
O Reg 8/25 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
O Reg 9/25 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
O Reg 10/25 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Electricity Act, 1998

January 9, 2025
 Ontario Regulation 735/20 Amendments Related to Amounts Under Section 25.34 of the Electricity Act — Comments by February 8, 2025

Endangered Species Act, RSO 2007

January 13, 2025
 Regulatory changes under the Endangered Species Act to extend application of conditional exemptions to newly listed species and update the conditional exemption for the operation of wind facilities — Comments by February 12, 2025

Mining Act, RSO 1990

January 16, 2025
 2025 — Improving Ontario's Mineral Exploration Assessment Work Regime — Comments by February 15, 2025

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, January 18, 2025:

Ontario Energy Board

  • Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

  • No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 janvier 2025:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 22, 2025:

Consumer Protection Act
Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 janvier 2025:

Loi sur les assureurs

AM 2025-01 Règlement sur les renseignements à fournir à un titulaire d'un contrat individuel à capital variable afférent à des fonds distincts — Arrêté numéro 2025-01 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 22, 2025:

Insurers Act

MO 2025-01 Regulation respecting information to be provided to holders of individual variable insurance contracts relating to segregated funds — Order number 2025-01 of the Minister of Finance

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 17, 2025:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

  • Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Psychologists Act, 1997

  • Saskatchewan College of Psychologists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Registered Nurses Act, 1988

  • College of Registered Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2025:

Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2024/207 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) (2024)
YOIC 2024/208 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer) (2024)

Yukon Government Carbon Price Rebate Act

YOIC 2024/209 Regulation to amend the Carbon Price Rebate General Regulation (2024)

Order / Ordre

Yukon Gazette, Part II, January 15, 2025:

Securities Act

MO 2024/55 Rule to make amendment No. 22 to the Rule Respecting the Implementation of CSA Instruments and Policies (Local Rule 11-802)

