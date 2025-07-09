July 2025 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

Our July 2025 newsletter is out. In this issue:
- Emma Gardiner Elected Chair of Administrative Law Section, Ontario Bar Association
- Elyse and Sari Provide MLST Webinar on Medical-Legal Issues in the Healthcare Practice
- Sari Feferman Presents OBA Award Honouring Excellence in Health Law
- Summer Fundraiser Supports Youth
- Decades Later, Patient Records Still Blowing in the Wind
- Protect Your Practice Part 1: Regulatory Investigations
- And more...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.