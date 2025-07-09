July 2025 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

Our July 2025 newsletter is out. In this issue:

Emma Gardiner Elected Chair of Administrative Law Section, Ontario Bar Association

Elyse and Sari Provide MLST Webinar on Medical-Legal Issues in the Healthcare Practice

Sari Feferman Presents OBA Award Honouring Excellence in Health Law

Summer Fundraiser Supports Youth

Decades Later, Patient Records Still Blowing in the Wind

Protect Your Practice Part 1: Regulatory Investigations

And more...

