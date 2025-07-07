Bill S-2 And JFK Law's Assistance With Status Applications

Our commitment to individuals seeking status under the Indian Act

Having "status" under the Indian Act does not make someone Indigenous. The inverse is even more true – NOT having status does not mean someone is not Indigenous.1 The current Indian Act categories of 6(1) and 6(2) status do not reflect people being more or less Indigenous. At the end of the day, status is a narrow concept from a flawed legislative regime. But determining who is eligible for status is important to many people and directly impacts individuals, families, and communities. For this reason – and because a core principle of our work is to eliminate discrimination against Indigenous people – we care about Indian status and advocate for our clients within this problematic system.

Remaining Inequities in the Indian Act

The Indian Act has been around since 1876, so you'd expect it to need updating over time.

Setting aside the reality of what Senator Paul Prosper describes as "the Indian Act [being] the most blatantly racist and colonial act of Parliament that is still actively used,"2 advocates have worked hard to make the Indian Act less unfair – or less discriminatory. 3 A primary focus has been to make the Indian Act treat all genders the same. The things that are still unfair about status in the Indian Act are called "remaining inequities."

Here's a brief timeline on how Canada has changed the Indian Act over time:

1985: Bill C-31 eliminated the loss of status (also known as "enfranchisement") of women for marrying non-status men, restored status of those who were enfranchised, created the categories of 6(1) and 6(2) status, and permitted First Nations to assume control over membership

eliminated the loss of status (also known as "enfranchisement") of women for marrying non-status men, restored status of those who were enfranchised, created the categories of 6(1) and 6(2) status, and permitted First Nations to assume control over membership 2011: Bill C-3 made it possible for enfranchised women who had their status restored to pass their status to their grandchildren and created 1951 as the date to measure whether someone is eligible for regaining status – or the "1951 cut off"

made it possible for enfranchised women who had their status restored to pass their status to their grandchildren and created 1951 as the date to measure whether someone is eligible for regaining status – or the "1951 cut off" 2017–2019: Bill S-3 removed the "1951 cut off" to treat descendants of enfranchised women the same for passing on status as descendants of status men who married non-status women

removed the "1951 cut off" to treat descendants of enfranchised women the same for passing on status as descendants of status men who married non-status women 2022: Bill C-38 was introduced but not passed into law. It would have allowed individuals with a family history of enfranchisement to pass down status the same as individuals that do not, permitted individual deregistration, and repealed offensive language describing dependent persons

was introduced but not passed into law. It would have allowed individuals with a family history of enfranchisement to pass down status the same as individuals that do not, permitted individual deregistration, and repealed offensive language describing dependent persons 2025: Bill S-2 was introduced to replace Bill C-38 and continue with its same objectives. Its first reading was on May 29, 2025 and its second reading was completed on June 25, 2025

Enfranchisement

Enfranchisement is a broad term for the legal process where an "Indian" lost status. This was a significant part of Canada's assimilation policies targeting Indigenous communities for generations. The premise of "civilization" was based on discriminatory "caste" or "blood quantum" policies of British imperialism. One way to be enfranchised was for an Indian woman marrying a non-Indian man. Ending this discrimination was the focus of past changes to the Indian Act. At various times, other ways to be enfranchised included: getting a university degree and becoming "fit" or "civilized" for Canadian society, joining the medical profession, joining the legal profession, becoming a priest or minister, or submitting an application to demonstrate "fitness" to enter Canadian society. Some enfranchised individuals received land and/or financial compensation. When an Indian man was enfranchised, his wife and children would be enfranchised along with him. Enfranchisement was not eliminated from the Indian Act until Bill C-31 in 1985.

Legislation regarding Enfranchisement

In 2021, the Nicholas v Canada (Attorney General) case challenged the Indian Act for its continued discrimination for treating families with a history of enfranchisement different from those without.4 Because the parties in the Nicholas case agreed to pause the litigation if legislation addressed their issues, Canada introduced Bill C-38: An Act to Amend the Indian Act (New Registration Entitlements) in 2022. Bill C-38 also became part of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan.5 Bill C-38 underwent its first reading in 2022 and began its second reading in 2023 until it died on the order paper in 2025 upon parliamentary dissolution for the federal election.6 Those of us watching were concerned that these proposed amendments to the Indian Act would not be advanced by a new government, but Bill S-2 was tabled to replace Bill C-38 and went through its first reading on May 29, 2025.7 Bill S-2's second reading was completed on June 25, 2025, and it has now been referred to the Standing Committee on Indigenous Peoples.8

At the committee stage, witnesses will be called to speak to the contents of Bill S-2 and committee members will complete a clause-by-clause review. Once this is complete, the committee will decide whether to support the Bill without any amendments, report to senate that it suggests amendments, or report to senate that it proposes no longer proceeding with the Bill.

The Purpose and Effect of Bill S-2

Bill S-2 would change the Indian Act so that people who are not currently eligible for Indian status because of an ancestor's enfranchisement would become eligible for status. The purpose of the enfranchisement portions of Bill S-2 is to "guarantee that people with a family history of enfranchisement are treated the same as people with no such history under the Indian Act."9 There are also proposed amendments to provide for an individual who wants to "deregister" or take their name off the Indian Register, to support women and their direct descendants who want to be affiliated with their natal band after being automatically transferred to a woman's husband's band, and to use a more neutral term for "dependent persons." If passed, the change regarding people with a family history of enfranchisement is expected to make 3, 500 people eligible for status in the first five years.10 At its second reading, Bill S-2 was debated in the Senate and Senator Yonah Martin, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, supported the Bill and affirmed

"this legislation is also about self-determination... [and] ultimately about recognizing that Indigenous peoples must have the authority to define who they are and how they belong."11

Indigenous Governing Authority over Membership

Although the Indian Act governs who is an "Indian,"12 the 1985 amendments to the Indian Act enabled bands to assume control over their membership.13 With consent from its members, a band can incorporate its Nation's own laws surrounding citizenship and identity into a membership code. This is an important expression of sovereignty – recognizing a Nation's own ways of understanding who is a community member, which can shift focus from 6(1), 6(2), and non-status divisions to a Nation's own principles of belonging, identity, and community.

Modern treaties and self-government agreements are other pathways for Nations to take more control over their membership and governance. These are important steps to implement Indigenous citizenship and membership laws into the governance of First Nations, but it can get complicated to do this in a good way when there are members of a Nation who do not have Indian status.

How We Support Individuals and Nations

We recognize that ongoing inequities of the colonial system of Indian status can be connected to an individual's sense of identity, belonging, and relationship with their community. We also see how this impacts Nations and can undermine self-government. We support individuals and families that have been subject to Indian Act discrimination, which includes helping individuals regain or acquire status and access membership in bands. We understand the significant harms of the Indian Act on families and communities, as well as the personal hardships created by denying individuals status. We strive to enable First Nations people to meaningfully exercise their rights in Canadian law to support the legal orders and self-determining authority of their communities.

As part of supporting the rebuilding of Indigenous social, political, and legal institutions, we work with Nations in upholding their own membership and citizenship laws both within the Indian Act and according to their inherent law-making authority. This includes working with Nations under modern treaty processes to implement their own laws to govern their communities, including over citizenship matters.

What might come from Bill S-2

We will watch Bill S-2 as it moves through the legislative process and support individuals who may become eligible for Indian status. We would be honoured to assist people with a family history of enfranchisement to feel more secure in their identity. We will also be available to Nations to ensure that community interests are upheld, consultation is meaningful, and that Nations can govern in the way that advances their community priorities.

