From Work Permit To Permanent Residency As An Entrepreneur

Congratulations on securing your work permit through Sobirovs Law Firm! This was a huge milestone in business immigration, and we did it together! Your team at Sobirovs did everything possible to present the strongest file to the IRCC, and you helped us with your strengths. We enjoyed this process and the outcome as much as you did.

But our journey doesn't end here. We want to see you grow and become a strong candidate for permanent residency. Your first year in Canada is crucial for setting the foundation of your future PR application. Let's talk about how you can make the most of this important year, both personally and professionally.

Personal Development

1. Enhance Your Language Skills

Why it's important: Language proficiency is critical to your PR application and can significantly boost your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score.

What to do: Regularly study for language exams such as IELTS General, CELPIP General, or PTE. Aim to secure a CLB 9 benchmark. Consistency is key, so consider setting aside a little time each day for practice.

Resources:

Online Courses: Websites like IELTS Online and CELPIP Preparation offer preparation courses.

Practice Tests: Use free practice tests on the British Council website.

Use free practice tests on the website. Language Apps: Apps like Duolingo and Babbel can help improve your English skills.

2. Get Your Degree Evaluated

Why it's important: An Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) is required for your PR application and ensures your degree is recognized in Canada.

What to do: Get your degree evaluated through an accepted institution like World Education Services (WES) or Comparative Education Service of U of T. Start this process early to avoid any last-minute stress.

3. Organize Your Personal Information

Why it's important: The PR application process requires detailed personal information, including your address history, personal history, and travel history for the last 10 years.

What to do: Keep a well-organized record of these details. Consider using a digital tool or app to track this information. Regularly update it to ensure accuracy.

Resources:

Note-Taking Apps: Use apps like Microsoft OneNote or Google Keep to organize your notes.

Use apps like Microsoft OneNote or Google Keep to organize your notes. Physical File: Keep a physical file with all your essential documents.

Business Growth

1. Adhere to Your Business Plan

Why it's important: Your business plan was critical to your work permit application. Sticking to it demonstrates your commitment and credibility to the IRCC.

What to do: Follow the plan closely, but don't worry if things don't go exactly as planned. Flexibility is part of the business. Document any changes and explain why they were necessary.

Resources:

Regular Reviews: Schedule quarterly reviews of your business plan.

Schedule quarterly reviews of your business plan. Adjustments: Document any deviations and their justifications.

2. Show Genuine Business Efforts

Why it's important: In the PR stage, the IRCC will want to see that you're actively working to build a successful business.

What to do: Make efforts to:

Make efforts to: Offer high-quality services or products to Canadians.

Increase competition in your market.

Utilize and introduce new technologies.

Contribute to your local community.

Attend industry events to network and raise your business's profile.

Resources:

Business Associations: Join local business associations like the Toronto Board of Trade or Canada Business Network.

Join local business associations like the or . Industry Events: Attend trade shows and industry conferences relevant to your field.

3. Build Your Online Presence

Why it's important: A solid online presence enhances your business's visibility and credibility.

What to do: Set up and regularly update your business profiles on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Engage with your audience and share valuable content.

Resources:

Social Media Tools: Use tools like Hootsuite or Buffer to manage and schedule posts.

Use tools like Hootsuite or Buffer to manage and schedule posts. Content Creation: Create engaging content that showcases your expertise and business updates.

4. Hire Canadian Talent

Why it's important: Hiring local talent demonstrates your commitment to contributing to the Canadian economy.

What to do: Start by hiring at least one Canadian employee. This shows IRCC that your business is providing job opportunities for locals.

Resources:

Job Boards: Post job listings on platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed, and local job boards.

Post job listings on platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed, and local job boards. Networking: Attend job fairs and networking events to find potential hires.

5. Secure a Physical Location or Virtual Office

Why it's important: Having a physical or virtual office can lend credibility to your business and provide a space for operations.

What to do: Find a location that fits your business needs. It doesn't have to be extravagant, but it should be functional and practical.

Resources:

Real Estate Agents: Work with local real estate agents to find suitable spaces.

Consider co-working spaces like WeWork, EtoWork, or Regus if you're not ready for a long-term lease.

Consider co-working spaces like , , or if you're not ready for a long-term lease. Google Maps: Register your business location on Google Maps to make it easy for customers to find you.

6. Open a Corporate Account

Why it's important: A corporate bank account is essential for managing your business finances.

What to do: Open an account with a reputable Canadian bank. Keep your business finances separate from your personal finances for better organization and transparency.

Resources:

Banks: Research banks such as RBC, TD, and Scotiabank.

Research banks such as , , and . Financial Services: Consider using financial services like QuickBooks for bookkeeping.

7. Ensure Business Compliance

Why it's important: Staying compliant with Canadian laws and regulations is crucial for your business's success and PR application.

Staying compliant with Canadian laws and regulations is crucial for your business's success and PR application. What to do:

Understand Requirements: Familiarize yourself with the employer compliance requirements on the Employer Compliance page.

Familiarize yourself with the employer compliance requirements on the page. Document Management: Keep detailed records of your hiring practices, wage payments, and working conditions. This includes contracts, payroll records, and any communication related to employment.

Keep detailed records of your hiring practices, wage payments, and working conditions. This includes contracts, payroll records, and any communication related to employment. Workplace Standards: Ensure your business adheres to Canadian labour standards, including health and safety regulations.

Ensure your business adheres to Canadian labour standards, including health and safety regulations. Annual Reviews: Conduct regular reviews to ensure ongoing compliance. If necessary, consider hiring a compliance officer or consultant.

Conduct regular reviews to ensure ongoing compliance. If necessary, consider hiring a compliance officer or consultant. Report Changes: Immediately report any significant changes in your business operations to IRCC and ESDC.

Immediately report any significant changes in your business operations to IRCC and ESDC. Resources:

Visit the Employer Compliance page for detailed guidelines.

Visit the Employer Compliance page for detailed guidelines. Compliance Regime: Learn about the Temporary Foreign Worker Program Compliance Regime to understand your obligations.

8. Utilize Local Services

Why it's important: Supporting local businesses not only helps the community but also builds your network.

What to do: Work with local Canadian businesses for services like marketing, social media management, legal advice, accounting, and bookkeeping.

Resources:

Local Directories: Use local directories like Yelp to find service providers.

Use local directories like to find service providers. Recommendations: Ask for recommendations from your network or business associations.

Final Thoughts

Remember, Canada isn't looking for perfection. They want to see that you're making meaningful efforts and generating favourable results for both yourself and the community. Your investment and hard work are crucial in making Canada a better place.