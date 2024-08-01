In this bulletin:

OSC's Annual Summary Report for Dealers, Advisers and Investment Fund Managers: A Layered Regulatory Sundae CSA's Cool Recap of the Year in Review CIRO's Serving up Proposals for Proficiency ASC's 2024 Annual Report Scoop

In Brief: The Assorted Flavours of CIRO's 2024 Priorities ▪ Cone of Conduct: Exemptions from Derivatives Business Conduct Rule ▪ Frozen Assets: CIRO Enforcement Report

Important Reminders: More Than Just Sprinkles: FINTRAC's New Suspicious Transaction Reporting Requirements ▪ Total Cost Reporting: I Scream...

BLG Resource Corner

Click the link to access a PDF of our full, monthly bulletin summarizing these recent developments. )) AUM Law Bulletin | Ice Cream Edition | July 2024

