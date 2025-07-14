ARTICLE
14 July 2025

Setting The Pace: CIRO Releases First Syllabus And Practice Exam

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In connection with its new proficiency model, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has published the syllabus and practice exam for the Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam (CIRE)...
Canada Finance and Banking
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In connection with its new proficiency model, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has published the syllabus and practice exam for the Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam (CIRE) for investment dealer Approved Persons. CIRO is shifting from a course-centric model with exams tied to courses, to an assessment-centric model with some mandatory education and training. The syllabus and practice exam are meant to assist potential education providers who may choose to offer preparatory courses for the exam, as well as people who choose to self-study.

The CIRE is one of nine exams proposed by CIRO as part of its new proficiency rules. For each proposed exam, CIRO intends to publish both a syllabus and practice exam and will also provide guidance to candidates on how to study for each exam.

Each syllabus reflects the related competency profiles previously released by CIRO.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AUM Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More