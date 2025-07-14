Setting The Pace: CIRO Releases First Syllabus And Practice Exam

In connection with its new proficiency model, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has published the syllabus and practice exam for the Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam (CIRE) for investment dealer Approved Persons. CIRO is shifting from a course-centric model with exams tied to courses, to an assessment-centric model with some mandatory education and training. The syllabus and practice exam are meant to assist potential education providers who may choose to offer preparatory courses for the exam, as well as people who choose to self-study.

The CIRE is one of nine exams proposed by CIRO as part of its new proficiency rules. For each proposed exam, CIRO intends to publish both a syllabus and practice exam and will also provide guidance to candidates on how to study for each exam.

Each syllabus reflects the related competency profiles previously released by CIRO.