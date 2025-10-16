ARTICLE
16 October 2025

CIRO Sprouts New Exams

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In July, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) published additional syllabuses and practice exams in furtherance of its new proficiency model...
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AUM Law’s articles from Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Oil & Gas industries
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Consumer Protection, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

In July, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) published additional syllabuses and practice exams in furtherance of its new proficiency model, primarily for providers who may wish to develop courses for the exams and for those interested in self study. As we have previously noted, CIRO is moving from a course centric model to an assessment centric model without pre-requisite courses but with exams, mandatory education, and experience requirements. CIRO has or will publish a syllabus, study guidance and practice exam for each required CIRO exam.

The information is published on CIRO's Exam Hub, and the latest guides published are with respect to the exams for the positions of (i) retail registered representative (securities); (ii) institutional registered representative (securities); (iii) directors and executives; (iv) supervisors; (v) chief compliance officer; (vi) chief financial officer; (vii) derivatives; and (viii) trader. Practice exams were also recently published for the positions of retail registered representative (securities), institutional registered representative (securities) and directors and executives. There are five remaining practice exams to be published. All exams were built with respect to CIRO's competency profiles and will be in use as of January 1, 2026.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AUM Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More