ARTICLE
13 October 2025

AMF Proposed Fee Changes

Canada Finance and Banking
The Autorité des marchés financiers has proposed changes to some of its fees impacting registrants in the Province of Québec. Some fees would be reduced, such as registration fees applicable to investment dealers and mutual fund dealers, and other new fees would be introduced. As an example, a new fee is proposed for firms doing business in that province if they rely on the international dealer, adviser, or investment fund manager exemption whereby a new annual fee of $3,000 per exemption would be levied. A new late fee is also proposed for the late filing of a Form 45-106F1, of $100 per report for each business day the report is late, up to a maximum of $5,000 per issuer per fiscal year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

