ARTICLE
22 October 2025

U.S. Releases Proposed Regulations Affecting REIT Look-through Rules

TL
Torys LLP

Contributor

Torys LLP logo
Torys LLP is a respected international business law firm with a reputation for quality, innovation and teamwork. Our experience, our collaborative practice style, and the insight and imagination we bring to our work have made us our clients' choice for their largest and most complex transactions as well as for general matters in which strategic advice is key.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
The U.S. Treasury recently released proposed regulations1 that would repeal the "domestic corporation look-through rule" and, instead, treat all domestic C corporations as domestic entities for purposes of determining whether a REIT is domestically controlled.
Canada Finance and Banking
Scott Semer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Scott Semer’s articles from Torys LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Environment & Waste Management industries

The U.S. Treasury recently released proposed regulations> that would repeal the "domestic corporation look-through rule" and, instead, treat all domestic C corporations as domestic entities for purposes of determining whether a REIT is domestically controlled.

As a result, taxpayers will no longer need to look through a U.S. C corporation to determine whether its owners are domestic or foreign for purposes of determining whether a REIT that is owned in part by the C corporation is a domestically controlled REIT; instead, a domestic C corporation (e.g., an entity formed in the U.S. that is taxable as a corporation) will be treated as "domestic" for this purpose, regardless of how much of its shares are owned by foreign persons.

Taxpayers are permitted to rely on the proposed regulations and to apply them to any transaction occurring on or after April 25, 2024.

This is a welcome development with respect to foreign investment in U.S. REITs, particularly for investors who do not have access to Section 892 and are not QFPFs.

Footnote

1 Internal Revenue Service,REG-109742-25 - Domestically Controlled Qualified Investment Entities(October 20, 2025).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Scott Semer
Scott Semer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More