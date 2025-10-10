ARTICLE
10 October 2025

CIRO's New Proposed Guidance Allowing OEO Dealers More Cover

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On August 22, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) proposed updated guidance for order execution only (OEO) dealers...
Canada Finance and Banking
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AUM Law’s articles from Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Oil & Gas industries
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Consumer Protection, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

On August 22, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) proposed updated guidance for order execution only (OEO) dealers that is intended to broaden the types of decision-making supports (e.g. alerts, notifications, self-assessment tools) that such dealers can provide to their clients without crossing the line into providing prohibited investment recommendations. The CIRO guidance outlines safeguards that OEO dealers should consider when offering these supports to clients. The key safeguards include managing or avoiding conflicts of interest, and providing clear disclosures and supplementary information that the OEO Dealer cannot recommend any specific investment decision.

The proposed guidance would consider a statement a (prohibited) recommendation "if it endorses a specific investment decision for the client". As a result, informational resources and other decision-making supports that do not endorse a specific investment decision and are provided with adequate safeguards would not be caught. Dealers must avoid the sum output of decision-making supports resulting in a prohibited recommendation to a client. The guidance goes into some detail with respect to the permitted use of sample portfolios that set out asset allocations along with filtering tools to ensure that the sample portfolio is not a prohibited recommendation.

For more in-depth information about the proposed updated guidance, please see BLG's article below. Comments on the proposed guidance are due by November 10.

Read more

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AUM Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More