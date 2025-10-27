FINTRAC Publishes Resources To Support Mortgage Sector Compliance

As we previously reported, persons and entities in the mortgage sector (mortgage administrators, mortgage brokers, and mortgage lenders) became subject to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) on October 11, 2024.

To support the mortgage sector in understanding their obligations under the PCMLTFA and complying with its requirements, FINTRAC published the following video resources:

We encourage mortgage administrators, mortgage brokers, and mortgage lenders to view these resources.

For further information or questions concerning PCMLTFA requirements for those in the mortage sector, please contact any member of our Financial Services Regulatory Group.

