ARTICLE
27 October 2025

FINTRAC Publishes Resources To Support Mortgage Sector Compliance

GL
Goodmans LLP

Contributor

Goodmans LLP logo
Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
As we previously reported, persons and entities in the mortgage sector (mortgage administrators, mortgage brokers, and mortgage lenders) became subject...
Canada Finance and Banking
Francy Kussner and Cathy Costa-Faria
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Francy Kussner’s articles from Goodmans LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Insurance industries

As we previously reported, persons and entities in the mortgage sector (mortgage administrators, mortgage brokers, and mortgage lenders) became subject to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) on October 11, 2024.

To support the mortgage sector in understanding their obligations under the PCMLTFA and complying with its requirements, FINTRAC published the following video resources:

We encourage mortgage administrators, mortgage brokers, and mortgage lenders to view these resources.

For further information or questions concerning PCMLTFA requirements for those in the mortage sector, please contact any member of our Financial Services Regulatory Group.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Francy Kussner
Francy Kussner
Photo of Cathy Costa-Faria
Cathy Costa-Faria
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More