From Tree To Table: OSC's Draft Statement Of Priorities

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has published its latest draft Statement of Priorities for 2026-2027, which highlights the areas it will focus on in its upcoming fiscal year – each of which are tied to six goals in the OSC's previously published strategic plan.

As examples of proposed action items, under the goal related to quickly delivering effective regulatory actions, the OSC will look at modernizing regulation in the face of increased use of artificial intelligence, and work to align regulation in areas like disclosure of the use of AI systems and governance practices. The OSC will also study the impact of quantum computing on capital markets.

Under the goal of dynamically right-sizing regulation, the OSC will continue to develop a proof of concept for a machine-readable data set of its regulatory framework. Other related priorities include delegating additional registration responsibilities to CIRO, conducting direct examinations of CIRO member firms and republishing amendments to an access model specific to investment fund issuers for comment.

Related to the goal of fostering conditions for capital formation and innovation, the OSC intends to report on priority growth sectors and make recommendations about addressing financing gaps, as well as to conduct a consultation on modernizing regulation of non-investment fund issuers, including shortening the length of certain hold periods.

The OSC is continuing a number of projects, including evaluating the client-focused reforms to see if the current know-your-product requirements are contributing to limited product shelves.

The comment period ends on January 12, 2026.

