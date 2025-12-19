Federal Financial Institutions Legislative And Regulatory Reporter - September 2025

- with Finance and Tax Executives
The Federal Financial Institutions Legislative and Regulatory Reporter (the Reporter) provides a monthly summary of Canadian federal legislative and regulatory developments of relevance to federally regulated financial institutions. It does not address Canadian provincial financial services legislative and regulatory developments. In addition, purely technical and administrative changes (such as changes to reporting forms) are not covered.
September 2025
|Published
|
Title and Brief Summary
|
Status (if applicable)
|
Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI)
|
September 11, 2025
|
Guideline E-23 – Model Risk Management (2027)
Guideline E-23 sets out OSFI's expectations for effective enterprise-wide model risk management (MRM) using a risk-based approach. It is applicable to all federally regulated financial institutions (including foreign bank branches and foreign insurance company branches, insofar as this guideline is consistent with requirements and legal obligations related to their business in Canada as set out in Guideline E-4 on Foreign Entities Operating in Canada on a Branch Basis).
With the rise of digitalization and model applications (intensified by the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning models), institutions are increasingly relying on such models to support or drive decision-making – including in business areas that traditionally did not rely on models. As these models begin to use more diverse data sources and more complex techniques, the risk that accompanies such models (model risk) is heightened as a result. The guideline states that institutions need to be aware of how using these models can impact their risk profile, and that effective risk management practices must be in place to mitigate the risks.
The guideline sets out the following outcomes and expectations for model risk management:
See also Guideline E-23 – Model Risk Management (2027) – Letter.
|
Effective May 1, 2027
|
September 11, 2025
|
Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) – Guideline (2026)
OSFI has published the Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) 2026 guideline, with corresponding revisions to the Small and Medium-Sized Deposit-Taking Institutions (SMSB) Capital and Liquidity Requirements Guideline. The revised guideline includes updates and clarifications related to the treatment of United States Government Sponsored Entities, the identification of residential real estate exposures as income producing, and implementation considerations related to the treatment of Combined Loan Products. Revisions also include updates to the market risk capital rules to improve alignment with the credit risk capital treatment of sovereign exposures. The revisions include:
The guideline also notes that increases to the Basel III standardized capital floor level for Canadian banks are deferred until further notice, as announced by the Superintendent in February 2025.
|
Effective November 1, 2025 or January 1, 2026 for institutions with a fiscal year ending October 31 or December 31, respectively.
|
September 11, 2025
|
Small and Medium-Sized Deposit-Taking Institutions (SMSBs) Capital and Liquidity Requirements – Guideline (2026)
OSFI has published this guideline to explain the criteria it uses to segment small and medium-sized deposit-taking institutions (SMSBs) into three categories for the purposes of determining capital and liquidity requirements. Capital and liquidity requirements for SMSBs are detailed in the Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, the Leverage Requirements (LR) Guideline and the Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, which are referenced throughout. This guideline is a reference tool for SMSBs to clarify which parts of the CAR, LR and LAR are applicable to SMSBs in their category.
|
Effective November 1, 2025 or January 1, 2026, for institutions with a fiscal year ending October 31 or December 31, respectively.
|
September 11, 2025
|
Letter to Industry - Revision of OSFI's Approach Regarding Administrative Monetary Penalties
This letter notifies Federally Regulated Financial Institutions and Foreign Bank Representative Offices of OSFI's revised approach for assessing Administrative Monetary Penalties to align with its risk appetite, which favours early intervention to address risks that could jeopardize the public's confidence in the soundness of the Canadian financial system.
Section 26 of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Act sets out the criteria that the Superintendent must consider in determining the amount of an administrative monetary penalty. OSFI is revising its approach to assessing these criteria to include:
A guide containing more information and instructions regarding the AMP assessment process will be published later in 2025.
|
Revised approach effective for violations that occur after September 11, 2025, with exceptions:
Contraventions occurring on or before September 11, 2025 but which are identified on or before December 31, 2026 will be captured by the pre-September 11, 2025 approach.
|
September 11, 2025
|
Backgrounder: Guideline E-15 - Appointed Actuary: Legal Requirements, Qualifications and Peer Review
OSFI is making major changes to Guideline E-15 – Appointed Actuary: Legal Requirements, Qualifications and Peer Review. OSFI is:
|
The elimination of peer review of an appointed actuary's work will take effect on January 1, 2027.
|
September 10, 2025
|
Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process Expectations and Related Internal Audit Requirements
This communication from OSFI outlines its expectations with respect to:
It is aimed at all small and medium-sized banks (SMSBs) including Category III institutions that are using the simplified risk-based approach. OSFI will not be requesting that all SMSBs submit their 2025 ICAAP documents and internal audit of the ICAAP for the year 2025. Specific institutions, however, may be requested to submit their 2025 ICAAP and related internal audit as part of OSFI's ongoing supervisory process in 2026.
OSFI stresses that the ICAAP is above all an important internal process; it should not be seen as a regulatory exercise. It expects that SMSBs' ICAAP should be updated as part of their annual planning process, and that all SMSBs complete their ICAAP data return annually and file the return within 90 days of their fiscal year-end date through the Regulatory Reporting System.
OSFI also commits to communicating to SMSBs, no later than September 30, 2025, specific risks and downturn severity for the prescribed single-factor stress tests that it expects institutions to undertake as part of the 2025 ICAAP and ICAAP data return.
|
|
Bank of Canada
|
September 8, 2025
|
Letter to Industry on Trust Tax Issue
The Bank of Canada has reminded stakeholders that its mandate to supervise Payment Service Providers (PSPs) under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA) is now in effect, (as of September 8, 2025), including regulatory obligations related to operational risk and end-user funds safeguarding. The Bank of Canada also notes that it and the Department of Finance are aware that PSPs seeking to comply with the safeguarding requirements of the RPAA using the "in trust in a trust account" method may have unintended tax consequences. These tax consequences, or unintended administrative burden, may arise for PSPs that retain interest income on the end-user funds they hold in trust as required by the RPAA. The Bank of Canada will consider this matter when carrying out its supervisory activities. The Department of Finance and tax authorities are working with industry to try and resolve this issue.
|
Bank of Canada commenced its supervisory activities with respect to Payment Service Providers on September 8, 2025.
|
September 8, 2025
|
Payment Service Providers are now under Supervision – Registry to follow
This news release informs the public and stakeholders that the Bank of Canada's mandate to supervise Payment Service Providers (PSPs) under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA) is in place effective September 8, 2025. As such:
The news release also notes that the Department of Finance continues to coordinate the screening of applicants for registration under the Act, and that the Bank of Canada will begin publishing the Registry of PSPs and update it on a rolling basis.
|
Bank of Canada commenced its supervisory activities with respect to Payment Service Providers on September 8, 2025.
|
Finance Canada
|
September 4, 2025
|
Finance Canada, with the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, is undertaking a review of the federal deposit insurance framework. In general, it is seeking feedback about what changes to the deposit insurance framework are needed, but it is interested specifically in hearing views on:
|
Deadline for comments or feedback was September 26, 2025
|
Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC)
|
|
|
|
Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC)
|
October 1, 2025
|
Reporting Listed Person or Entity Property to FINTRAC
This updated guidance, which explains the requirement to report terrorist and sanctioned property to FINTRAC, has been updated to note that it replaces previous guidance, entitled Reporting terrorist property to FINTRAC. It has also been updated to remove information about the application of the guidance prior to October 1, 2025. It explains:
|
Updated October 1, 2025
|
September 9, 2025
|
FINTRAC's Requirements: Acquirer Services in Relation to Private Automated Banking Machines
This guidance explains compliance requirements for entities engaged in the business of providing acquirer services in relation to a private automated banking machine under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and associated Regulations that apply to money services businesses and foreign money services businesses as applicable.
The guidance defines "acquirer" and "private automated banking machine", and explains the requirements for acquirer services, which include:
FINTRAC conducts compliance examinations to determine whether acquirer services are meeting their requirements under the law.
|
Effective October 1, 2025
|
September 9, 2025
|
FINTRAC's Requirements: Title Insurers
This guidance explains compliance requirements for title insurers under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and associated Regulations. The guidance defines "title insurer" and "title insurance", and explains the requirements for title insurers, which include:
FINTRAC conducts compliance examinations to determine whether title insurers are meeting their requirements under the law.
|
Effective October 1, 2025
|
September 9, 2025
|
FINTRAC's Compliance Guidance: Record Keeping Requirements for Title Insurers
This new guidance explains record keeping requirements for title insurers: it explains what records must be kept and what they must contain; title insurer responsibilities when maintaining records; exceptions to record keeping requirements.
|
Added September 9, 2025
|
September 9, 2025
|
FINTRAC's Compliance Guidance: When to Verify the Identity of Persons and Entities — Title Insurers
FINTRAC has issued guidance that describes when title insurers must verify the identity of persons and entities as required by the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (the Act) and associated Regulations. The guidance identifies what persons or entities must be identified and specifies that steps to verify identify must be taken in the event of any suspicious transactions, and in the event of the provision of a title insurance policy.
|
Added September 9, 2025
|
September 9, 2025
|
FINTRAC's Compliance Guidance: Business Relationship Requirements
FINTRAC has issued guidance that explains when reporting entities enter into a business relationship with a client, and related obligations under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and associated Regulations. It explains that it applies to all reporting entities, although some requirements and examples may only apply to certain reporting entities.
"Business relationship" is defined in the guidance as "a relationship established between a reporting entity and a client to conduct financial transactions or provide services related to financial transactions". Further, it explains when, depending on the reporting entity sector, a business relationship has been entered into, and explains circumstances in which a business relationship has not been entered into. It specifies business relationship records that should be kept once the relationship has been entered into, and explains when a business relationship has ended.
|
Updated September 9, 2025
|
Payments Canada
|
|
|
|
Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
|
|
|
|
Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
|
|
|
|
Financial Stability Board (FSB)
|
|
|
|
International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)
|
September 9, 2025
|
IAIS relaunches the ICP Self-Assessment Tool (SAT)
IAIS has announced it has relaunched the ICP Self-Assessment Tool (SAT), which was previously hosted by the Access to Insurance Initiative (A2ii). The SAT is intended to allow insurance supervisors to assess compliance with Insurance Core Principles (ICPs), receive instant feedback, identify improvement areas and track progress towards meeting global standards. Using the SAT, self-assessments can be performed through structured questionnaires and scoring criteria, aligned with the methodology applied in the IAIS Peer Review Process (PRP).
|
Launch announced September 9, 2025
|
Legislation
|
October 3, 2025
|
Bill C-8, An Act respecting cyber security, amending the Telecommunications Act and making consequential amendments to other Acts
Bill C-8 received second reading in the House of Commons on
October 3, 2025. It amends the Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions Act in
connection with a new Act, the Critical Cyber Systems
Protection Act. The goal of the new Act is to provide a
framework for the protection of the critical cyber systems of
services and systems that are vital to national security or public
safety and that are delivered or operated as part of a work,
undertaking or business that is within the legislative authority of
Parliament.
|
Act comes into force by proclamation.
|
September 10, 2025
|
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law, SOR/2025-165
The Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law, SOR/2025-165 (the new By-law) repeals and replaces the current By-law, SOR/99-120.
The new By-law:
|
In force April 29, 2026, except section 14, which comes into force July 16, 2026
