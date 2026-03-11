Episode 95: Redefining Accounting Through Feminist Leadership (Podcast)

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

Article Insights

Dentons Canada LLP are most popular: within Environment and Immigration topic(s)

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Construction & Engineering industries

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 95, Heather welcomes Alicia Fowler, founder of MOD Accounting and Rayo Teams. Alicia shares insights from her journey building a values‑aligned, women‑led accounting practice grounded in feminist leadership. She reflects on launching a business during the pandemic, creating flexible and empowering work environments for women, and redefining traditional professional models through authenticity, trust, and modern technology. Alicia also highlights the importance of financial literacy, self‑trust, and embracing personal growth as essential drivers of entrepreneurial success. She discusses how MOD Accounting grew rapidly through a commitment to accessibility and values‑based client relationships, how feminist leadership shaped a supportive culture for her team, and how her second venture, Rayo Teams, leverages cross‑functional expertise to help organizations navigate leadership and operational challenges. To learn more about Mod Accounting, visit the website at Mod Accounting. self CPD/CLE Accreditation: Law Society of British Columbia: 30 minutes Practice Management

30 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 30 minutes Professionalism

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.