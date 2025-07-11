Synchronizing Through Registration Delegation To CIRO

In April, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) was provided with additional registration responsibilities by the securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon. Pursuant to delegation orders, CIRO is now responsible for the registration of firms in the categories of investment dealers, mutual fund dealers, and futures commission merchants (the later in Ontario), and for the individuals who act on behalf of such dealers.

It is expected that the Autorité des marchés financiers will issue a delegation order for investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and derivatives dealers in Québec, effective July 1, 2025.

It is further expected that the remaining Canadian securities regulatory authorities in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia will proceed to issue delegation orders once all necessary approvals are obtained.

About BLG

