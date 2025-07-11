ARTICLE
11 July 2025

Synchronizing Through Registration Delegation To CIRO

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In April, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) was provided with additional registration responsibilities by the securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick...
Canada Finance and Banking
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In April, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) was provided with additional registration responsibilities by the securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon. Pursuant to delegation orders, CIRO is now responsible for the registration of firms in the categories of investment dealers, mutual fund dealers, and futures commission merchants (the later in Ontario), and for the individuals who act on behalf of such dealers.

It is expected that the Autorité des marchés financiers will issue a delegation order for investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and derivatives dealers in Québec, effective July 1, 2025.

It is further expected that the remaining Canadian securities regulatory authorities in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia will proceed to issue delegation orders once all necessary approvals are obtained.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AUM Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More