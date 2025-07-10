Bitcoin Treasury Corporation Completes TSXV Listing

On June 30, 2025 the shares of Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (Bitcoin Treasury or the Corporation) became free trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSXV), following its amalgamation between 2680083 Alberta Ltd. and Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (pre-amalgamated entity) (BTCT). The Corporation will carry on the business of BTCT (the Transaction) and raised aggregate gross proceeds of $125,000,000 in connection with the Transaction.

Canaccord Genuity and Stifel acted as co-lead agents, together with National Bank Financial Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, Wellington-Altus, Greenhill, a Mizuho affiliate, Research Capital, Haywood Securities, ATB Capital Markets, Independent Trading Group, Richardson Wealth and Ventum Capital Markets in connection with the financing.

BLG represented Bitcoin Treasury with a team led by Robb McNaughton that included Julie Bogle, Jon Doll, Carol Derk, Kent Kufeldt, Lloyd McLellan, Lindsey Hornland, Laura Levine, James Cantwell, Ashley Wong, and Makena Anderson (Securities); Elly Seddon and Adam Simpson (Financial Services); and Jennifer Hanna and Nav Dhaliwal (Tax).

