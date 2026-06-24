Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 1) (Video)

Instead, six provinces, soon to be seven, have enacted franchise legislation. Ontario’s legislation, the Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, plays an important role in shaping franchise relationships...

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Did you know there is no federal legislation governing franchising in Canada?

Instead, six provinces, soon to be seven, have enacted franchise legislation. Ontario’s legislation, the Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, plays an important role in shaping franchise relationships in the province.

In the latest video from our new series, “Franchise Law with Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer Shayko introduces the Act and explains what franchisors and franchisees need to know.

Watch the video to learn more and stay tuned for the next episode in the series

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