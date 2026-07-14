ARTICLE
14 July 2026

At The Crossroads: Proposed Amendments Regarding Insider Reporting Requirements

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
Earlier this spring, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) proposed amendments to certain exemptions from insider reporting found in National Instrument 55-104 Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions (NI 55-104). The amendments are intended to clarify that the insider reporting regime applies to certain transactions involving investment funds and structured products, like structured notes and Canadian Depositary Receipts, that are based on securities of a reporting issuer.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
BLG'S Tort & Insurance Law Group,Melissa Ghislanzoni, and Kimberly Poster
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance, Strategy and Law Department Performance topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

Earlier this spring, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) proposed amendments to certain exemptions from insider reporting found in National Instrument 55-104 Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions (NI 55-104). The amendments are intended to clarify that the insider reporting regime applies to certain transactions involving investment funds and structured products, like structured notes and Canadian Depositary Receipts, that are based on securities of a reporting issuer. The amendments are meant to clarify that an existing exemption in NI 55-104 from having to file reports would not be available to reporting insiders for transactions in these products, on the basis that securities of the relevant reporting issuer form a material component of the fund’s market value and should be subject to the insider reporting regime. For example, single-issuer exchange traded funds and certain structured products provide economic exposure that is equivalent to investing in the securities of a reporting issuer directly. The comment period closed on June 8, 2026.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
BLG'S Tort & Insurance Law Group
Photo of Melissa Ghislanzoni
Melissa Ghislanzoni
Photo of Kimberly Poster
Kimberly Poster
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More