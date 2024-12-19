Ontario Introduces The More Convenient Care Act, 2024

On December 2, 2024, the Ontario government introduced the More Convenient Care Act, 2024 (Bill 231). Of particular significance to health care employers and temporary help agencies is new legislation proposed by Bill 231 that would require greater transparency on the use of third-party staffing providers in the health care industry.

If passed, Bill 231 will introduce the Health Care Staffing Agency Reporting Act, 2024 (Act). The Act proposes to:

define "health care facility staffing agency" to mean a temporary help agency, within the meaning of the Employment Standards Act, 2000, that assigns any prescribed persons to perform work in or for a health care facility"; a "health care facility" is defined as "a public hospital, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute/Institut de cardiologie de l'Université d'Ottawa, a long-term care home or any other prescribed facility or prescribed provider"

require a health care facility staffing agency, at least every six months or as prescribed, to submit a report to the Minister of Health (Minister) containing prescribed aggregate administrative, billing or pay rate information for health care facilities to which the agency assigns prescribed persons; the Minister would have the authority to publish any prescribed information

require a health care facility staffing agency to retain—for three years after the contract expires—a true copy of any contract to assign prescribed employees to a health care facility; this would apply only to contracts entered into, amended or modified after this section of the Act comes into force

require a health care facility staffing agency to retain—for three years after the date the invoice was issued—a true copy of any invoice relating to prescribed administrative, billing or pay rate information; this would apply only to invoices issued on or after the date that the Act or its regulations require the information to be reported to the Minister under the reporting requirements discussed above

Contraventions of the Act or its regulations would be an offence subject to penalties not exceeding $10,000 for individuals and $25,000 for corporations.

Next Steps

Bill 231 has passed second reading and is currently before the Standing Committee on Social Policy. We will continue to monitor the progress of Bill 231 and update you as it moves through the legislative process. If you have any questions about these proposed amendments or how they might impact your workplace, please contact your regular Hicks Morley lawyer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.