How Child Support Is Calculated In Ontario (Video)

Learn how child support is calculated in Ontario and the key factors that determine what parents are required to pay. Barrie family law lawyer Leslie Haddock explains how the provincial and federal child support guidelines establish monthly payment amounts based on income, the number of children, and each parent's share of parenting time.

She also outlines how additional costs, such as tuition, childcare, and extracurricular activities, are divided between parents according to their incomes. Unlike spousal support, these guidelines are mandatory, meaning parents cannot agree to pay less than what the law requires.

In her family law practice, Leslie advises clients on a broad scope of family law matters, including parenting arrangements, decision-making responsibility, child and spousal support, and the division of property. She prepares domestic contracts such as cohabitation agreements and separation agreements and represents clients at various stages of the dispute resolution process, whether through negotiation, mediation, or court proceedings.

