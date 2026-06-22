Out Of Office For Father’s Day And Beyond: What Employers And Parents Need To Know About New Parental Leave Rights (Podcast)

- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
In this special Father’s Day edition of the Fasken Perspectives Podcast, members of our South African office Labour, Employment & Human Rights team including Owethu Mbambo, Daphney Willem and Benny Makoloane, unpack the evolving parental leave framework in South Africa and what it means for employers, employees, and families.
From the Van Wyk Constitutional Court judgment to the proposed Labour Law Amendment Bill, the conversation explores (1) the shift from maternity and paternity leave to a unified parental leave framework; and (2) practical considerations for workplace policies and compliance.
Listen to hear insights from Daphney Willem, Benny Makoloane and Owethu Mbambo.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]