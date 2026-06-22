ARTICLE
22 June 2026

Out Of Office For Father’s Day And Beyond: What Employers And Parents Need To Know About New Parental Leave Rights (Podcast)

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this special Father’s Day edition of the Fasken Perspectives Podcast, members of our South African office Labour, Employment & Human Rights team including Owethu Mbambo, Daphney Willem and Benny Makoloane, unpack the evolving parental leave framework in South Africa and what it means for employers, employees, and families.
Canada Employment and HR
Daphney Willem,Owethu Mbambo, and Benny Makoloane
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Daphney Willem’s articles from Fasken are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Fasken are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada

In this special Father’s Day edition of the Fasken Perspectives Podcast, members of our South African office Labour, Employment & Human Rights team including Owethu MbamboDaphney Willem and Benny Makoloane, unpack the evolving parental leave framework in South Africa and what it means for employers, employees, and families.

From the Van Wyk Constitutional Court judgment to the proposed Labour Law Amendment Bill, the conversation explores (1) the shift from maternity and paternity leave to a unified parental leave framework; and (2) practical considerations for workplace policies and compliance.

Listen to hear insights from Daphney Willem, Benny Makoloane and Owethu Mbambo.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Daphney Willem
Daphney Willem
Photo of Owethu Mbambo
Owethu Mbambo
Photo of Benny Makoloane
Benny Makoloane
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More