Out Of Office For Father’s Day And Beyond: What Employers And Parents Need To Know About New Parental Leave Rights (Podcast)

In this special Father’s Day edition of the Fasken Perspectives Podcast, members of our South African office Labour, Employment & Human Rights team including Owethu Mbambo, Daphney Willem and Benny Makoloane, unpack the evolving parental leave framework in South Africa and what it means for employers, employees, and families.

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In this special Father’s Day edition of the Fasken Perspectives Podcast, members of our South African office Labour, Employment & Human Rights team including Owethu Mbambo, Daphney Willem and Benny Makoloane, unpack the evolving parental leave framework in South Africa and what it means for employers, employees, and families.

From the Van Wyk Constitutional Court judgment to the proposed Labour Law Amendment Bill, the conversation explores (1) the shift from maternity and paternity leave to a unified parental leave framework; and (2) practical considerations for workplace policies and compliance.

Listen to hear insights from Daphney Willem, Benny Makoloane and Owethu Mbambo.

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