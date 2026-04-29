Hiring Employees For Canadian Startups: Legal Risks Saskatchewan Founders Should Know

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The Problem: Hiring Fast Without Written Expectations
Hiring fast without clear written expectations feels light speed – right up until it turns into chaos. At that point, it is no longer “moving fast,” but rather managing uncertainty around roles, compensation, and ownership while trying to keep the business moving forward.
The Big Idea: Early Hires Shape Saskatchewan Startups More Than Founders Expect
In the Saskatchewan startup ecosystem, early hires shape a company more than founders often expect. Legal documents set expectations, include role clarity, compensation clarity, confidentiality obligations, and ownership of what gets built.
The Process
Step 1 – Have Employment Contracts Signed Before the First Day of Work
The cleanest rule is also the simplest: documents should be signed before the first day of work.
When contracts are signed late, two things tend to happen:
- Leverage shifts, because the individual is already working; and
- Risk increases, because promises and expectations become harder to prove.
Step 2 – Is This Hire an Employee or Contractor? What Canadian Startups Need to Know
Misclassification is not just a technical issue. It can trigger tax, benefits, and employment law problems, often at exactly the wrong time, such as during fundraising or when closing significant customer contracts.
Step 3 – Equity Incentives in Canadian Startups: Avoid Over‑Granting Early
One of the most common early‑stage mistakes is over‑granting equity too early, particularly when someone is wearing an impressive title.
A common market approach includes:
- Equity vesting over four years
- A one‑year cliff
- Monthly vesting thereafter
This structure helps protect the company from short‑term participation while rewarding individuals who stay and contribute to building the business.
Step 4 – Milestone Vesting in Startups: Objective and Measurable
Milestone vesting can work well when milestones are objective, such as:
- Closed revenue
- Signed customer contracts
- Shipping clearly defined deliverables
It tends to fail when milestones are subjective, such as:
- “Build an MVP”
- “Make the product great”
- “Get traction”
If two reasonable people could disagree on whether a milestone has been achieved, it is not a milestone–it is a dispute waiting to happen.
Step 5 – Building Minimum Viable People Infrastructure in Early‑Stage Startups
Even small companies should have basic onboarding processes and baseline policies, particularly as the team grows beyond a handful of people. This is not corporate theatre. It is risk control.
Startup Hiring Checklist: What to Implement in the Next 7 Days
- Implement a standardized new‑hire package, including offer terms, confidentiality and IP assignment, invention agreements, and compensation terms.
- If equity is offered, adopt a simple vesting standard (four years with a one‑year cliff) and document approvals properly.
- Prepare a one‑page “Equity 101” overview so candidates understand what they are being offered.
- If milestone vesting is used, select only objective milestones that can be clearly demonstrated.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]