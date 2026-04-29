Hiring Employees For Canadian Startups: Legal Risks Saskatchewan Founders Should Know

Hiring fast without clear written expectations feels light speed – right up until it turns into chaos. At that point, it is no longer “moving fast,” but rather managing uncertainty around roles, compensation...

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The Problem: Hiring Fast Without Written Expectations

Hiring fast without clear written expectations feels light speed – right up until it turns into chaos. At that point, it is no longer “moving fast,” but rather managing uncertainty around roles, compensation, and ownership while trying to keep the business moving forward.

The Big Idea: Early Hires Shape Saskatchewan Startups More Than Founders Expect

In the Saskatchewan startup ecosystem, early hires shape a company more than founders often expect. Legal documents set expectations, include role clarity, compensation clarity, confidentiality obligations, and ownership of what gets built.

The Process

Step 1 – Have Employment Contracts Signed Before the First Day of Work

The cleanest rule is also the simplest: documents should be signed before the first day of work.

When contracts are signed late, two things tend to happen:

Leverage shifts, because the individual is already working; and Risk increases, because promises and expectations become harder to prove.

Step 2 – Is This Hire an Employee or Contractor? What Canadian Startups Need to Know

Misclassification is not just a technical issue. It can trigger tax, benefits, and employment law problems, often at exactly the wrong time, such as during fundraising or when closing significant customer contracts.

Step 3 – Equity Incentives in Canadian Startups: Avoid Over‑Granting Early

One of the most common early‑stage mistakes is over‑granting equity too early, particularly when someone is wearing an impressive title.

A common market approach includes:

Equity vesting over four years

A one‑year cliff

Monthly vesting thereafter

This structure helps protect the company from short‑term participation while rewarding individuals who stay and contribute to building the business.

Step 4 – Milestone Vesting in Startups: Objective and Measurable

Milestone vesting can work well when milestones are objective, such as:

Closed revenue

Signed customer contracts

Shipping clearly defined deliverables

It tends to fail when milestones are subjective, such as:

“Build an MVP”

“Make the product great”

“Get traction”

If two reasonable people could disagree on whether a milestone has been achieved, it is not a milestone–it is a dispute waiting to happen.

Step 5 – Building Minimum Viable People Infrastructure in Early‑Stage Startups

Even small companies should have basic onboarding processes and baseline policies, particularly as the team grows beyond a handful of people. This is not corporate theatre. It is risk control.

Startup Hiring Checklist: What to Implement in the Next 7 Days

Implement a standardized new‑hire package, including offer terms, confidentiality and IP assignment, invention agreements, and compensation terms.

If equity is offered, adopt a simple vesting standard (four years with a one‑year cliff) and document approvals properly.

Prepare a one‑page “Equity 101” overview so candidates understand what they are being offered.

If milestone vesting is used, select only objective milestones that can be clearly demonstrated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.