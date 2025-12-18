Federal Government Announces Intent To Create An Artist's Resale Right In Canada

Canadian artists should take note as an Artist's Resale Right may be on the horizon in Canada. In its 2025 Budget, the Canadian federal government announced its intention to create such a right through amendments to the Copyright Act. As discussed in the Budget, the Artist's Resale Right would provide the creators of original visual artwork with a royalty when their work is resold under certain eligible sales.

While not yet introduced in any proposed legislation, it may be notable that several other countries (such as France and Australia) have previously introduced Artist's Resale Right regimes, so Canada would have many examples to consider if and when implementing its own Artist's Resale Right.

More details can be found in Chapter 3 of the 2025 Budget.

