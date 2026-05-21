A Strategic Guide To IPON: How Ontario Innovators Can Protect, Commercialize And Fund Their IP (And What’s New In 2026)

Ontario’s innovation economy continues to mature, yet there is a persistent and material gap in how businesses approach intellectual property (IP). Only a small minority of Canadian companies adopt a formal IP strategy, and even fewer actively secure their intangible assets through patents, trademarks and other IP registrations. According to the Government of Canada’s own evaluation of its National IP Strategy, just 8% of small firms hold a formal IP strategy, compared with 42% of large organizations.

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Introduction

Ontario’s innovation economy continues to mature, yet there is a persistent and material gap in how businesses approach intellectual property (IP). Only a small minority of Canadian companies adopt a formal IP strategy, and even fewer actively secure their intangible assets through patents, trademarks and other IP registrations. According to the Government of Canada’s own evaluation of its National IP Strategy, just 8% of small firms hold a formal IP strategy, compared with 42% of large organizations.

This underutilization has direct commercial consequences, for example, we know that companies with patents attract meaningfully higher venture capital investment and are disproportionately represented in later-stage funding rounds. Against this backdrop, the role of Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) is increasingly significant as a mechanism to close that gap and support Ontario-based innovators in building scalable businesses with defensible IP.

What is IPON’s role?

IPON is a provincially funded agency designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises develop, protect, and commercialize intellectual property. Its mandate extends to embedding IP as a core component of business strategy. In practice, this reflects a shift away from reactive or ad hocfilings, and towards a more disciplined, portfolio-based approach to IP management – one that aligns directly with commercialization objectives, capital strategy, and long-term enterprise value.

A defining feature of the IPON program is its staged, lifecycle-oriented model. Businesses do not simply access funding at the outset; they are first assessed for eligibility and then “tiered” based on both business maturity and IP sophistication. This tiering framework determines the scope of services available, with early-stage companies typically directed toward foundational supports such as education and strategy development, and more mature companies gaining access to material funding for execution.

Importantly, this process has recently been formalized through IPON’s new online portal (launched on April 20, 2026), which now serves as the primary interface for program access. The portal centralizes applications, tiering assessments, and access to educational resources within a single platform.

IPON program benefits

While the IPON program is often associated with IP funding, its broader value lies in a coordinated suite of services:

IP education (business-focused): Practical, commercialization-oriented guidance on patents, trademarks, copyright, and trade secrets;

Practical, commercialization-oriented guidance on patents, trademarks, copyright, and trade secrets; One-to-one IP coaching: No-cost advisory sessions to help founders prioritize next steps and align IP with growth plans;

No-cost advisory sessions to help founders prioritize next steps and align IP with growth plans; IP funding: Eligible clients in Tier 2 can access up to $100K per fiscal year (Apr. 1 – Mar. 31) with a lifetime cap of $300K; Eligible clients in Tier 1 can access up to $25K per fiscal year (Apr. 1 – Mar. 31) with a lifetime cap of $300K; Unused funds cannot be rolled over to the next fiscal year; IPON’s contribution is ~80% and clients are responsible for the remaining ~20%;

Eligible clients in Tier 2 can access up to $100K per fiscal year (Apr. 1 – Mar. 31) with a lifetime cap of $300K; Eligible clients in Tier 1 can access up to $25K per fiscal year (Apr. 1 – Mar. 31) with a lifetime cap of $300K; Unused funds cannot be rolled over to the next fiscal year; IPON’s contribution is ~80% and clients are responsible for the remaining ~20%; Global IP support: Coverage for international filings and related professional fees (e.g., U.S., Europe, PCT, etc.); and

Coverage for international filings and related professional fees (e.g., U.S., Europe, PCT, etc.); and IP insurance: Funding up to 60% of premiums for policies covering IP enforcement and defence costs, with coverage up to $1 million.

For companies that progress through the tiering process and become eligible for funding, IPON offers a cost-sharing model that can materially reduce the financial burden of building an IP portfolio. Importantly, funding is not automatic and is not retrospective; it is tied to pre-approved statements of work and must be deployed through an IPON-approved service provider.

Key eligibility considerations

Eligibility is targeted and requires careful positioning:

Ontario nexus: The business must be based in Ontario and intend to commercialize its IP in the province;

The business must be based in Ontario and intend to commercialize its IP in the province; Size threshold: Fewer than 500 employees;

Fewer than 500 employees; IP ownership: The company must own (or exclusively license) the relevant IP

The company must own (or exclusively license) the relevant IP Economic benefit: The business should contribute economic (or social) value to Ontario;

The business should contribute economic (or social) value to Ontario; Canadian-controlled: Direct and indirect beneficial ownership is under the control of an individual or individuals who are residents of Canada;

Direct and indirect beneficial ownership is under the control of an individual or individuals who are residents of Canada; Sector alignment: The company must fall within IPON’s priority sectors (artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technologies, automotive, health technology, life sciences, cleantech, agriculture and food technology, and mining technology, and advanced manufacturing related to these sectors); and

The company must fall within IPON’s priority sectors (artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technologies, automotive, health technology, life sciences, cleantech, agriculture and food technology, and mining technology, and advanced manufacturing related to these sectors); and Financial awareness: Applicants must understand and be able to support ongoing IP costs, including required co-payments.

A common misconception is that applicants must already hold registered IP rights. In fact, ownership of the underlying intangible asset is sufficient; IPON is designed to support the process of formalizing and commercializing those rights.

Measurable impact

IPON’s early impact data reinforces the link between structured IP strategy and business outcomes:

Increased job creation among participating companies;

Significant new investment attracted (with many companies attributing this to IPON support) – one study shows average VC deal size for a company with patents is almost double compared to a company without patents; and

Material growth in revenues.

These outcomes are consistent with broader market trends demonstrating that well-managed IP portfolios are a key driver of enterprise value, particularly in innovation-driven sectors.

Conclusion

With the launch of IPON’s new portal, the application process is now more accessible and streamlined than at any point since the program’s inception. Ontario-based companies that are developing technology, building brands, or commercializing innovation should strongly consider applying to determine their eligibility and positioning within the program.

From a practical standpoint, early engagement is critical. The tiering process, funding eligibility, and scope of available support are all influenced by how clearly a company articulates its IP assets, commercialization plans, and growth strategy at the outset.

Organizations that are developing proprietary technology, building a differentiated brand or platform, and/or preparing for investment, scale, or international expansion should view IPON not simply as a funding opportunity, but as a structured pathway to building enterprise value through intellectual property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.