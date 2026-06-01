CIPO Offers Free IP PRIME Education Summit For Entrepreneurs On June 3, 2026

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office is hosting a complimentary one-day summit designed to equip small and medium enterprises with strategic knowledge for protecting, researching, innovating, marketing...

Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) is offering a free one-day event on June 3, 2026 aimed at small and medium enterprises to provide them with knowledge to “Protect, Research, Innovate, Market, and Expand” using their intellectual property (IP PRIME). IP PRIME is being offered both virtually and in person, in Gatineau, Québec. The IP PRIME itinerary includes masterclasses from various not-for-profit organizations and IP practitioners supporting companies in developing and monetizing their IP.

Further information on IP PRIME is available here, and tickets are available here.

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