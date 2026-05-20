Paul Bain and Ciara Halloran wrote the Canadian chapter for the international publication, Art Law: A Practitioner's Guide to Art Law Around the World, released earlier this month.

Dickinson Wright PLLC, founded in 1878, is a full-service business law firm with 550+ lawyers across the United States and Canada, covering over 40 practice areas and industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm provides practical, business-focused legal solutions and invests in technology and personnel to support efficient, innovative service delivery. Dickinson Wright maintains independently verified information security and risk management controls, including ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, reflecting a commitment to protecting sensitive client matters. The firm handles complex transactions and high-stakes litigation and is regularly recognized by leading legal industry organizations for the quality of its work.

Article Insights

Dickinson Wright PLLC are most popular: within Insurance, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and International Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Property industries

Paul Bain and Ciara Halloran wrote the Canadian chapter for the international publication, Art Law: A Practitioner's Guide to Art Law Around the World, released earlier this month. The chapter is entitled “The Legal Regulation of Art in Canada: Copyright, Moral Rights, and Cultural Property.” It discusses various legal issues international practitioners ought to be aware of regarding the art market in Canada. “For practitioners operating across jurisdictions, understanding this balance is essential. Canadian copyright law rewards careful analysis, contextual reasoning, and attention to both rights and limits,” Paul and Ciara said. To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.