Industrial Designs In Canada: Protecting Your Product’s Appearance

Foreign companies launching products in Canada often overlook industrial design registration, one of the most cost-effective forms of IP protection available. Copyright protection for product appearance is significantly restricted once a design is reproduced in quantities exceeding 50 copies, making industrial design registration the primary statutory protection for commercially manufactured products.

Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across five provinces in Canada — the broadest reach of any Canadian law firm. Partnering with clients across Canada and internationally, we bring deep local insight to a comprehensive range of business law, litigation and dispute services, as well as other specialized practices. We focus on understanding your business, your industry, and the factors that drive long-term growth and success. Learn more at millerthomson.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Who this is for: Product designers, IP counsel, and brand managers at foreign companies launching consumer products, medical devices, electronics, packaging, furniture, or other goods in Canada where visual differentiation drives purchasing decisions. Industrial design registration is one of the most cost-effective and underused forms of IP protection available in Canada, and for foreign companies focused on patent and trademark filings, it is frequently the one that gets overlooked until a competitor launches a look-alike product.

The protection gap most foreign companies discover too late: Foreign companies entering Canada often assume that copyright provides sufficient protection for the appearance of their products because the design originated with a designer. While copyright may subsist automatically in design drawings and other artistic works, Canadian law limits the extent to which copyright can be used to prevent the reproduction of designs embodied in mass-produced useful articles. In particular, where a design applied to a useful article is reproduced in quantities exceeding 50 copies, copyright protection against reproduction of that design may be significantly restricted, subject to certain statutory exceptions. As a result, industrial design registration is frequently the most important form of intellectual property protection for the visual appearance of consumer products, medical devices, packaging, furniture, electronics, and other commercially manufactured goods. Companies that delay consideration of industrial design protection may inadvertently jeopardize their rights through early product launches, marketing campaigns, trade show displays, or online disclosures. Although Canada provides a 12-month grace period for certain disclosures originating from the applicant, businesses should assess registrability as early as possible and ideally before any public disclosure of the product design.

Industrial designs are governed by the Industrial Design Act and protect the visual features of a finished article. For many businesses, industrial design protection is an important complement to patents, trademarks and copyright, particularly where a product’s commercial value is driven by its appearance rather than its technical function.

Industrial design protection is commonly used for consumer products, medical devices, packaging, furniture, electronics, automotive products, graphical user interfaces and other products where visual differentiation plays a significant role in purchasing decisions.

In this article:

What can be protected?

Relationship to copyright protection

Registration requirements

International protection

Term of protection

Ownership and commercialization

Enforcement

Practical considerations for businesses

Key takeaways

1. What can be protected?

An industrial design protects the visual features of a product, including:

shape;

configuration;

pattern; and

ornamentation,

or any combination of those features, provided they appeal to and are judged solely by the eye.

Industrial design protection generally covers how a product looks rather than how it works. Functional features are generally outside the scope of industrial design protection and may instead be protected, where appropriate, through patents or other forms of intellectual property protection.

As a practical matter, businesses should consider whether a product’s competitive advantage lies primarily in its appearance, its technical functionality, its branding or a combination of these elements. Many successful products are protected through a combination of industrial design, patent, trademark and copyright rights.

2. Relationship to copyright protection

Industrial design protection often complements copyright protection. While copyright may protect original artistic expression embodied in a design, Canadian law limits the extent to which copyright can be relied upon to protect the appearance of mass-produced useful articles.

Subject to certain statutory exceptions, where a design embodied in a useful article is reproduced in quantities exceeding 50 copies, copyright protection against reproduction of the design may be significantly restricted under the Copyright Act. As a result, businesses should not assume that copyright alone will adequately protect the appearance of commercial products intended for large-scale manufacture and sale.

Industrial design registration is often the preferred means of protecting product designs that will be commercially manufactured and distributed. For many products, including consumer goods, packaging, furniture, household products, medical devices and electronics, industrial design registration should be considered alongside copyright protection as part of an overall intellectual property strategy.

3. Registration requirements

Canada operates a registration system for industrial designs. Unlike copyright, industrial design protection generally requires registration to obtain meaningful statutory rights.

To be registrable, a design must be new and must not be identical or substantially similar to a design that has previously been made available to the public.

Applications are filed with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (“CIPO”) and typically include:

representations of the design, such as drawings or photographs;

identification of the finished article to which the design is applied; and

payment of the prescribed fees.

Careful preparation of the visual representations is important because the scope of protection is determined primarily by the design as depicted in the application.

a. Grace period

Canada provides a 12-month grace period for industrial designs. A disclosure of the design by the applicant, or by a person who obtained knowledge of the design from the applicant, within the 12-months preceding the filing date generally will not destroy the novelty of the design.

Although the grace period can provide valuable protection where a disclosure has already occurred, businesses should generally seek to file before public disclosure whenever possible. This is particularly important where protection may also be sought in foreign jurisdictions that provide no grace period or a more limited grace period than Canada.

4. International protection

Canada is a member of the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs. As a result, applicants may seek protection in multiple participating jurisdictions through a single international design application.

Foreign businesses with global product launches should consider whether Canada should be included as part of a broader international industrial design filing strategy. Similarly, Canadian businesses seeking protection abroad may be able to use the Hague system to streamline international filings.

5. Term of protection

For industrial design applications filed on or after November 5, 2018, the term of protection generally extends to the later of:

10 years from the date of registration; or

15 years from the filing date.

Only one renewal fee is payable at the fifth anniversary of registration to maintain the registration in force.

6. Ownership and commercialization

Industrial designs may be owned, assigned and licensed.

Ownership issues can arise where designs are created by employees, consultants, industrial designers or product development firms. Businesses should ensure that agreements governing product development clearly address ownership of intellectual property rights, including industrial designs.

Industrial design registrations are frequently licensed as part of manufacturing arrangements, product distribution relationships, technology transfers and broader intellectual property transactions.

7. Enforcement

A registered industrial design provides the owner with the exclusive right to make, import, sell, rent or otherwise commercially exploit articles embodying the registered design in Canada.

Registration can provide significant advantages in enforcement proceedings because ownership and validity are more readily established than for unregistered rights.

Available remedies may include:

injunctions;

damages;

an accounting of profits;

delivery up or destruction of infringing products; and

costs awards.

Because industrial design protection focuses on appearance rather than technical functionality, it is often a useful enforcement tool against look-alike products and competing products that closely imitate the visual appearance of a successful design.

8. Practical considerations for businesses

Businesses launching products in Canada should consider industrial design protection early in the product development process. In particular:

industrial design rights protect appearance rather than functionality;

registration is generally required to obtain meaningful protection;

public disclosure before filing may jeopardize rights in Canada and abroad;

Canada participates in the Hague international design registration system;

industrial design protection can complement patents, trademarks and copyright; and

product packaging, graphical user interfaces, consumer products and medical devices are often strong candidates for industrial design protection.

For businesses competing in markets where product appearance influences consumer purchasing decisions, industrial design registration can be a cost-effective and valuable component of an overall intellectual property strategy.

Key takeaways

Copyright protection for product appearance is significantly restricted in Canada once a design is reproduced in quantities exceeding 50 copies. Industrial design registration is the primary statutory protection for the appearance of commercially manufactured products, it is not optional for commercially important designs.

Registration is required to obtain meaningful protection. An unregistered industrial design has very limited statutory rights in Canada. File before commercial launch whenever possible.

Canada provides a 12-month grace period, but a disclosure safe in Canada may destroy novelty abroad. Coordinate Canadian industrial design filings with international design strategy for global product launches.

The Hague system allows a single application to designate multiple countries including Canada, but CIPO still examines the Canadian designation under domestic law. Hague simplifies administration, not substance. Build Canadian prosecution strategy into the Hague filing from the outset.

Product development agreements must expressly assign industrial design rights to the commissioning company. An agreement that does not address this may leave ownership with the designer.

Term of protection is up to 15 years from the filing date with only one renewal fee at the five-year mark, one of the lowest-maintenance forms of IP protection available in Canada.

Industrial design, patent, trademark, and copyright protection are complementary. Many successful products require all four. Assess the full IP stack at the product development stage, not at the point of enforcement.

For products where visual appearance drives purchasing decisions, such as consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical devices, furniture, graphical user interfaces, industrial design registration should be a standard component of the Canadian market entry IP strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.