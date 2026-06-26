Alberta Court Of King’s Bench Clarifies Limits Of Municipal Immunity In Pool Slip-and-Fall Claim.

In Dumkee v Wetaskiwin (City), 2026 ABKB 431, the Alberta Court of King's Bench recently considered the scope of municipal immunity under sections 530 and 532 of the Municipal Government Act ("MGA") in the context of a slip-and-fall at a municipal swimming pool.

The decision is significant because it represents a further refinement of the Alberta Court of Appeal's reasoning in Pyke v Calgary (City), 2023 ABCA 304 (“Pyke”). In Pyke, the Court of Appeal clarified that while municipalities are generally immune from claims challenging their inspection and maintenance systems under s. 530 of the MGA, that immunity does not displace their statutory duty under s. 532 to keep public places in a reasonable state of repair. Dumkee demonstrates how that distinction operates in practice: courts will look beyond how a claim is framed and examine whether it is truly directed at a protected maintenance system or at an allegedly unsafe condition arising from disrepair.

The Decision

Sections 530 and 532 of the MGA balance municipal immunity and municipal liability. While municipalities are generally protected from liability arising from their inspection and maintenance systems, they remain subject to a statutory duty to keep public places in a reasonable state of repair.

The plaintiff alleged she was injured after slipping on a pool deck in a municipal change room. The municipality had applied an anti-slip treatment; however, it had not been reapplied for almost a year beyond the manufacturer's recommended reapplication interval. The City successfully obtained summary dismissal before an Applications Judge, who concluded the claim was directed at the City's maintenance system and was therefore barred by s. 530 of the MGA.

On appeal, the Court first rejected the plaintiff's argument that the flooring itself was defective or inherently unsuitable for use around a swimming pool. Unlike Hussain v Edmonton (City), 2004 ABQB 204, where liability arose from the municipality's use of equipment that was defective and unfit for its intended purpose, there was no evidence that the pool flooring was improperly designed, defective, or that the anti-slip treatment was being used to compensate for a flawed product. That aspect of the claim was dismissed.

However, the Court reached a different conclusion regarding the plaintiff's allegation that the City failed to reasonably maintain the flooring. Relying on Pyke, the Court held that while municipalities are protected from claims attacking their inspection and maintenance systems, they may still be exposed to claims where there is evidence they failed to take reasonable steps to prevent a public facility from becoming unsafe or falling into disrepair.

The Court found there was insufficient evidence to determine, on a summary judgment application, whether the City's failure to reapply the anti-slip treatment within the manufacturer's recommended timeframe caused the pool deck to become unsafe and contributed to the plaintiff's fall. Trial is required to resolve those issues.

Importantly, the Court did not find the City liable. It simply held that the claim under s. 532 of the MGA raised a genuine issue for trial and could not be dismissed summarily.

Key Takeaways

Courts will look at the substance of the claim

The key question is whether the plaintiff is challenging:

the design of an inspection or maintenance system; or

the municipality's response to an unsafe condition or state of disrepair.

If the claim concerns the latter, the immunity in s. 530 may not apply.

Pyke does not eliminate municipal immunity

While s. 530 protects municipalities from claims arising from discretionary inspection and maintenance systems, municipalities remain subject to their statutory duty under s. 532 to keep public places in a reasonable state of repair.

Maintenance standards may become important evidence

Manufacturer recommendations, maintenance manuals, engineering guidance, and industry standards may all be relevant in determining whether a municipality took reasonable steps to prevent disrepair.

Evidence of disrepair remains essential

A failure to follow a maintenance recommendation does not, by itself, establish liability. A plaintiff must still prove that the condition amounted to disrepair or an unsafe condition and that it caused or contributed to the loss.

Summary dismissal may be difficult

Where the reasonableness of maintenance practices depends on technical evidence, expert opinion, or industry standards, courts may be reluctant to summarily dismiss claims.

Practical Implications for Municipalities

Follow and document maintenance practices

Where preventative maintenance products or processes are used, departures from manufacturer recommendations should be documented and supported by a clear rationale.

Maintain written policies and procedures

Maintenance schedules and inspection protocols should be documented, regularly reviewed, and consistently followed.

Keep detailed records

Municipalities should maintain records of inspections, maintenance activities, complaints, hazards identified, and corrective measures taken. Inspection records should document not only identified deficiencies but also instances where facilities were inspected and found to be in good repair.

Distinguish system design from implementation

While municipalities are generally protected from liability for discretionary decisions concerning the design of their inspection and maintenance systems, liability may arise where they fail to take reasonable steps to implement those systems or permit municipal infrastructure to deteriorate into disrepair.

Municipalities should maintain records explaining the rationale for inspection intervals, maintenance schedules, preventative measures, and any departures from manufacturer recommendations. Where those decisions are informed by budgetary constraints, operational requirements, resource-allocation considerations, or other policy factors, those considerations should also be documented. Such records may assist in demonstrating that the municipality's decisions reflected bona fide policy choices rather than operational decisions.

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