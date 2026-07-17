Ontario Manufacturers: How To Evaluate Defence Supply Chain Opportunities Following Canada’s $2 Billion Defence Investment

For manufacturers, defence-sector growth can be a significant opportunity. It can also require key decisions about capital, contracts, financing, and risk that affect the long-term strength of the business.

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For manufacturers, defence-sector growth can be a significant opportunity. It can also require key decisions about capital, contracts, financing, and risk that affect the long-term strength of the business.

This issue is particularly relevant now. On July 16, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in London, Ontario that the federal government will invest nearly $2 billion over four years to build and deliver 190 additional Armoured Combat Support Vehicles through General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada. The announcement stated that the vehicles will be assembled in London and will expand Canada’s fleet from 360 to 550 vehicles.

The announcement also identified General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada as Canada’s first Strategic Partner under the Defence Industrial Strategy’s Strategic Partnership Framework. According to the government’s announcement, companies selected as Strategic Partners commit to invest in Canadian research and development, grow domestic supply chains, and hire a Canadian workforce, while the federal government acts as an anchor customer and supports access to export markets.

Notably, the announcement and the programs involved do not guarantee future work for manufacturers or establish new eligibility requirements for suppliers. However, it does provide an exciting example of Canadian industry responding to the government’s priority procurement needs.

For many Ontario manufacturers, particularly Tier 2 and Tier 3 automotive suppliers, defence work may feel like a natural extension of existing capabilities. Precision manufacturing, tooling, machining, quality systems, and production discipline can all be valuable in this market. The government’s announcement also refers to Canadian suppliers across more than 100 communities, which reinforces that major defence programs can involve broader supply chains beyond a single prime contractor.

However, retooling for defence work can also introduce different customer requirements, security expectations, contract terms, intellectual property issues, and investment and financing risks. The question is not simply whether the business can expand. The better question is whether it can do so in a way that protects its existing contracts, assets, intellectual property, outstanding financing obligations, and future ability to pivot.

As manufacturers across Ontario consider the opportunities presented in today’s announcement, they should be cautious not to treat this high-profile public announcement as a commitment on which to build their own strategy. Instead, each opportunity should be evaluated based on the investment required, contractual commitments, operational demands, and how it supports the company's broader strategy.

Growth Requires More Than Capital

Defence-sector growth often requires investment before revenue is certain. Manufacturers may need to expand facilities, purchase equipment, enhance cybersecurity, recruit skilled employees, implement new quality systems, or pursue certifications and security clearances.

Those decisions are usually viewed as operational. They should also be considered legal and commercial decisions with a clear understanding of the commercial commitment that supports the investment.

A manufacturer may decide to purchase equipment or add production space to qualify for a defence program before final volumes, pricing, or customer commitments are fully known or secured. Understanding and working to mitigate the legal risks involved in those decisions can reduce risk, potential legal disputes, preserve options, and ensure the investment supports the broader business plan.

Facility Expansion Is More Than a Real Estate Project

As manufacturers assess potential defence-related opportunities, they may consider new space, expanded facilities, or changes to existing operations. Today’s announcement is a reminder that major defence programs depend on domestic production capacity and supply chain participation. The government stated that every vehicle under the announced procurement will be designed by Canadian engineers, built with Canadian materials, and assembled by Canadian workers at the General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada factory in London, Ontario.

Facility projects can raise important legal and commercial questions:

Does the facility support anticipated security requirements?

Are zoning and permitted-use restrictions aligned with the planned use?

Are the required approvals understood?

What obligations exist under leases, financing arrangements, or development agreements?

Does the project leave room for future expansion?

A facility expansion intended to support secure production, testing, or storage requirements for a defence customer, the lease, construction contract, financing terms, and site-use restrictions should all be reviewed and considered together to identify any risks or misalignment.

Facility expansion should not be treated only as a real estate matter. A sound legal framework established at the outset can directly impact how a business adapts and best utilizes its facilities to meet the project’s goals.

Equipment Investments Should Be Reviewed Carefully

Defence-sector opportunities frequently require investments in specialized machinery, tooling, testing equipment, automation systems, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Where a manufacturer is investing to support a new defence-related customer or program, leadership should understand whether the equipment is flexible enough to support the broader business if volumes, timelines, or customer requirements change.

The operational benefit may be clear. However, the commercial and legal implications may be less obvious.

Consider a Tier 2 supplier that invests in specialized tooling for a defence-related component. They may want to use the same tooling, process improvements, or production know-how for other commercial customers. If the customer agreement is unclear, the business may later face uncertainty about who owns the tooling, whether it can be repurposed, and whether the related process improvements can be commercialized elsewhere.

Before making significant equipment investments, leadership should consider:

Are there restrictions in the proposed use of equipment in the financing documents?

Will customer requirements or restrictions affect how the equipment can be used?

Is the technology subject to licensing obligations?

Who owns customer-funded tooling or specialized assets?

What contractual commitments are being made in connection with the investment?

The objective is not simply to acquire capacity. It is to ensure the investment can be used in ways that support the business over time.

The Intellectual Property Question Many Manufacturers Ask Too Late

Facility expansions and equipment purchases often receive the most attention. In many cases, however, the most valuable asset being created is not physical.

As manufacturers develop new processes, production methods, tooling solutions, software applications, and technical improvements, they may also be creating valuable intellectual property.

In my experience, manufacturing businesses often focus on acquiring the physical asset and give less attention to documenting ownership of the intellectual property created alongside it. That becomes especially important in defence-sector work, where collaboration with customers, prime contractors, and strategic partners is common.

Before significant investments are made, manufacturers should consider:

What intellectual property is being created?

Who will own it?

Are employee and contractor ownership provisions in force and adequate?

Could customer agreements affect future commercialization rights?

Can innovations developed for one customer be used elsewhere?

Are confidentiality obligations with customer and/or suppliers strong enough to protect proprietary information?

Intellectual property protection is not just about preserving ownership. It is about ensuring the business retains the ability to use and benefit from the innovation it has invested time and resources to develop.

For manufacturers, that does not replace the need to review the specific terms of any customer, supplier, financing, or collaboration arrangement. Participation in a larger supply chain can create significant opportunities, but it can also introduce contractual obligations and commercial risks that are easy to underestimate at the outset.

Contractual Risk Often Increases with Expansion

As manufacturers assume larger and more complex roles within defence supply chains, contractual obligations often become more sophisticated as well.

Expansion may bring exposure to performance obligations, warranties, indemnities, audit rights, flow-down requirements, compliance obligations, reporting duties, and termination rights.

In some cases, a supply agreement may include flow-down obligations from a prime contractor, broad indemnities, audit rights, or termination rights that affect pricing, delivery timelines, insurance requirements, and internal compliance systems. If those obligations are not understood before the work is accepted, the manufacturer may win the contract but weaken the economics of the opportunity due to increased risks taken.

Profitability is influenced not only by what a contract generates in revenue, but also by the risk the business accepts to earn that revenue.

Questions to Ask Before Committing Capital

Before approving significant investments tied to defence-sector growth, directors and executive teams should ask:

Do we understand the legal and commercial risks of this investment?

What intellectual property will be created and who will own it?

Could customer agreements affect future commercialization opportunities?

Are we appropriately allocating risk in construction, financing, supplier and customer contracts?

Have we adequately protected proprietary information and trade secrets?

How will these investments affect the long-term value of the business and is the current structure optimal to anticipate growth?

These are not simply legal questions. They are business questions that affect profitability, resilience, and future options.

Takeaway

The federal government’s July 16, 2026 announcement is a timely example of the attention being placed on domestic defence capability, Canadian suppliers, and related industrial capacity. It should prompt Ontario manufacturers to consider whether these defence-related opportunities align with their capabilities, growth plans, and long-term business objectives

However, facility expansions, equipment purchases, and technology investments should not be viewed only as operational decisions. They can impact intellectual property ownership, contractual risk, financing arrangements, and the future use and value of the assets being created.

In my experience, the manufacturers that benefit most are not necessarily those that invest the most capital. They are the businesses that understand how the legal and commercial decisions made during expansion can affect the business over the long term.

The goal is not simply to expand capacity. The goal is to ensure the business is taking smart risks and is reasonably protected as it does so.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.