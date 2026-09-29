Canada Investment Summit Signals New Opportunities For Business

On September 13–15, 2026, the Government of Canada hosted its inaugural Canada Investment Summit, convening global business leaders, institutional investors and senior government officials to showcase Canada as a premier destination for foreign direct investment. It marks the next step in federal economic policy — one that places investment, productivity and business competitiveness at the centre of Canada's agenda. The Summit was co-led by the two largest federal pension funds in Canada.

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On September 13–15, 2026, the Government of Canada hosted its inaugural Canada Investment Summit, convening global business leaders, institutional investors and senior government officials to showcase Canada as a premier destination for foreign direct investment. It marks the next step in federal economic policy — one that places investment, productivity and business competitiveness at the centre of Canada's agenda. The Summit was co-led by the two largest federal pension funds in Canada.

Key Takeaways

The Summit represents a meaningful effort by the federal government to invite investment in Canada, including foreign direct investment. Businesses that are interested in taking advantage of investment opportunities in Canada should keep the following in mind:

Favourable investment climate. Throughout the year, the federal government has been amplifying the signal that Canada is open for business and is prepared to compete for global capital through tax incentives and streamlined engagement with major investors. It may be a good time to proceed with investments that would have been more challenging during less welcoming climates in previous years.

Throughout the year, the federal government has been amplifying the signal that Canada is open for business and is prepared to compete for global capital through tax incentives and streamlined engagement with major investors. It may be a good time to proceed with investments that would have been more challenging during less welcoming climates in previous years. Regulatory continuity. Canada’s Competition Act and Investment Canada Act merger and investment review frameworks continue to apply as usual. Investors should continue to consider competition law when assessing potential transactions and, for foreign investors, Canada's “net benefit” and national security review regimes as well. The current pro-investment climate may have a positive influence on these reviews.

Canada’s Competition Act and Investment Canada Act merger and investment review frameworks continue to apply as usual. Investors should continue to consider competition law when assessing potential transactions and, for foreign investors, Canada's “net benefit” and national security review regimes as well. The current pro-investment climate may have a positive influence on these reviews. Improved tax competitiveness and certainty. The new Productivity Mega Deduction, which will allow investors to claim a full deduction for the majority of depreciable capital assets and for certain development expenses in the energy and mining sectors, is expected to materially improve the after-tax economics of capital-intensive investments in Canada and will be relevant to the timing and structuring of Canadian investments. In addition, moving forward, the Canada Revenue Agency will prioritize tax ruling requests related to investments of C$1-billion or more, thereby providing major investors with certainty and predictability on how Canadian tax laws would apply to their investments.

Background and Overview

As discussed in our Blakes Bulletins from earlier this year, Investment Canada Act Update: Canada Opens Door to Greater Investment From China and Expands Global Opportunities and Competition Policy at a Crossroads: Aligning Enforcement with Canada’s Productivity Imperative, the federal government has recently taken bolder steps to stimulate investment in Canada, including deepening economic cooperation with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and China, and establishing the Major Projects Office to fast-track strategically important infrastructure projects, many of which may rely on foreign capital. The Summit is the latest — and perhaps most significant — signal that the federal government is committed to creating an environment that actively welcomes and incentivizes private capital. These initiatives reflect the latest efforts by the Government of Canada to address the country’s decline in productivity, which has been a longstanding public policy issue.

The Summit was greeted by a range of significant investment commitments, which the Government of Canada estimates at approximately C$500-billion. Notably, Canada’s five largest banks committed more than C$320-billion in new funds to support infrastructure and technology companies. Canada’s largest pension funds, insurers and asset managers committed nearly C$100-billion in new capital for Canadian assets. In addition, Bell Canada announced a C$52.5-billion investment in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan to build an artificial intelligence infrastructure hub. The federal government also announced that it would take a broader approach to seeking private investment in public assets, including long-term concessions for the four largest airports in Canada, a model that has been successful in other countries.

Another key initiative through which the federal government is seeking to attract investment and enhance Canada's business competitiveness is tax policy reform, including the introduction of the Productivity Mega Deduction at the Summit. For more information, see our Blakes Bulletin:Canada Announces Productivity Mega Deduction.

It should be noted that the Summit and the Government of Canada’s other initiatives do not affect the application of the Competition Act or the Investment Canada Act. Under the former, acquisitions meeting certain equity and financial thresholds are subject to pre-closing review by the Competition Bureau, regardless of the country of origin of the purchaser. Under the latter, non-Canadian investors acquiring control of a Canadian business are subject to either a “net benefit to Canada” review or notification, depending on the transaction structure and whether the relevant financial threshold is met. Investments by non-Canadians with a nexus to Canada, even minority investments, can also be reviewed on national security grounds.

Accordingly, it remains important for investors to account for competition law and foreign investment reviews when evaluating transaction risks and timelines. Nonetheless, the federal government’s push to attract investment may have a positive impact on competition and foreign investment reviews.

We have developed a number of tools to help investors navigate these regulatory approval requirements effectively, including our Canadian Competition Law Outlook 2026: From Reform to Realityguide, our Foreign Investment in Canada: Navigating the Investment Canada Act From Net Benefit to National Security guide and our Toolkit for Merger Planning and Review: A Guide to Getting Your Deal Done in Canada.

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