Canada’s Moment As A Global Investment Destination: Q&A With Canada’s Ambassador To The United States, Mark Wiseman

Now, are we as good as we can be? No, I do not think we are. We need to continually improve. We can be even more streamlined. We are not as nimble as companies and investors are used to in the United States, so there is more we can do. But we are clearly headed in the right direction. We are attractive and becoming more attractive.

How does all of this fit with geopolitical volatility, and how does that affect Canada’s attractiveness as an investment and dealmaking destination?

People are looking at regions of the world they once thought were safe and stable, and seeing that in some cases, things have changed. There is more volatility and some places are less safe and stable than they once believed. In a world that is increasingly uncertain, Canada feels like a stable place. We have stability of government, we have a democratic process that is tested and secure, and we obviously have physical security.

As investors and dealmakers look for a place that is going to feel safe in very choppy waters, Canada is a safe harbour. Whether it’s our geopolitical standing or our domestic political stability, it's feeling like Canada is well positioned, if we play our cards right, to have more of the world beating a path to our door.

How are current trade and tariff dynamics affecting cross-border investment and M&A activity?

To start, we are in a good place. We definitely would be in a better place if we had more certainty on the trade files. Tariff policy around the world, vis-à-vis the United States, is uncertain. And for investors, whether a business that is looking to expand, or a sovereign wealth fund or a pension fund thinking about allocating capital, that uncertainty comes at a cost. It produces more risk in a business model and therefore has a higher cost of capital. And we are feeling uncertainty now as we go through the CUSMA review process.

But as I said recently, we also have to take a bit of a deep breath around this. What I mean by a deep breath is to remember several important points. Firstly, CUSMA expires on June 30, 2036. This is a 16-year agreement. The review process that was launched on the first of July is a prescribed part of the agreement. After six years, all three parties are required to raise issues they may have around the operation of the agreement and other trade issues. It allows the parties to have a dialogue and discussion. And if they should choose to renew the agreement, it effectively means extending it from 2036 to 2042, because you go back to time zero for 16 years.

The CUSMA review process is certainly important, but the agreement is unlikely to go away. Now, any party can withdraw from the agreement on six months’ notice. That was true the day it was signed. It is true today and will be true after the review period. But the review process is a kind of waypoint at year six of a 16-year agreement.

Also, we have sectoral 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos, and forest products, and this is problematic. But even if you take those into account, Canadians and Canadian businesses on a whole benefit from the lowest dollar-weighted tariffs of any country in the world, vis-à-vis the United States. And if anything, Canada is actually becoming more competitive on a relative basis, as there's been increased tariffs on other countries who are not part of the CUSMA agreement. So yes, we would like to have more certainty. Yes, in particular, we would like to resolve the 232 sectoral tariffs. Yes, we would like to review and renew the CUSMA agreement as soon as it's practicable. But even with that backdrop, Canada remains in an incredibly attractive position, not least of which because we are adjacent to the largest, most dynamic, most innovative economy in the world. And Canadian business and Canadians have exceptional access to that market.

And at the same time, we have a government that has stated very clearly that it wants to continue to diversify and double its trade in absolute terms in the next 10 years with the rest of the world—not at the expense of the United States, but in addition to growing its trade with the United States. And the government is very clear that the goal of doubling trade with the rest of the world is not a relative goal. It is an absolute goal because we want to achieve that and continue to benefit and grow the access that we have to the US market.