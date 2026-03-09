The CRTC Calls For Applications For Indigenous Radio Stations In Ottawa And Toronto

In Broadcasting Notice of Consultation CRTC 2026-33, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC") issued a call for applications for radio stations to serve Indigenous communities in Ottawa and Toronto. The CRTC aims to address the absence of Indigenous-led radio stations in those two cities following the closure of First Peoples Radio Inc. in 2025.

The CRTC's preliminary view is that these markets should be served by radio stations operated by and for Indigenous peoples, with a preference for Indigenous (Type B Native) stations, although it will also consider applications for other types of stations or for technical amendments to existing stations. A Type B Native station is an undertaking that is owned and controlled by a non-profit organization whose structure provides for board membership by the Indigenous population of the region served.

Evaluation Criteria Applications will be assessed based on how the proposed stations would meet the needs of the Indigenous communities in the market the applicant seeks to serve. Key considerations include:

plans and commitments regarding programming that reflect community needs, foster the development of Indigenous culture, and preserve Indigenous languages.

capacity of the proposed business plan; and

plans for the station to enable broad participation of members by Indigenous communities in governance, operations, and programming.

Additional factors that will be assessed by the CRTC include:

Quality of Application: The manner in which the applicant would reflect Indigenous communities, commitments to local programming, and Canadian musical selections, as well as the applicant's ability to fulfill its proposed programming plans and commitments.

Diversity of News Voices: Contribution to the diversity of news voices, in particular Indigenous news voices, and diversity of programming in the market.

Market Impact: Economic effects on existing stations including programming and audience overlap.

Competitive State of the Market: The number of radio stations that an applicant already owns in the market, the profitability of its station(s) and the concentration of ownership in that market.

Applications must include all required information, demonstrate technical feasibility, and meet other eligibility requirements. The CRTC will announce details of the public hearing process following the submission deadline.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 18, 2026. For more information regarding submission procedures or assistance with applications please contact the authors of this bulletin.

