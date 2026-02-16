Entering Alberta's IGaming Market: Registration Roadmap For Operators And Suppliers

Alberta has started shuffling the deck for a new, private iGaming market. Bill 48 introduced the iGaming Alberta Act (iAA) and set a competitive model broadly similar to Ontario's. On January 13, 2026, Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) opened registration for prospective operators and goods or services suppliers. Registration is open now, but market launch is expected later in 2026, and final timelines are still being developed.

One practical point upfront: AGLC registration and go-live compliance are the price of admission, but they don't, on their own, put you on the gaming floor. Operators must also enter into a commercial agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC) and can only take bets and accept deposits after AiGC notifies registered operators that the market has launched.

Table stakes

Checkpoint 1: Register with AGLC (due diligence, compliance, self-exclusion integration).

Checkpoint 2 (operators only): Contract with AiGC (commercial agreement, AML, complaints, financial and income reporting).

Key economics: Alberta's "house cut" is 20% of net iGaming revenue, with 80% going to operators. Plus 2% of total Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) is allocated to support First Nations and 1% of total GGR is allocated to social responsibility initiatives.

Key fees: $50,000 one-time application fee and $150,000 annual registration fee for operators. Supplier annual fees vary by subcategory ($15,000 or $3,000).

Pick your role: Registration categories

The iGaming Alberta Act establishes two registration categories:

Operators are iGaming suppliers registered to host an online gaming site in Alberta. This is the primary category for companies seeking to offer online casino games, sports betting, or other iGaming products directly to Alberta consumers. Each iGaming site must be operated on an electronic channel that is named on the operator's registration.

Goods or Services Suppliers (Suppliers) support operators and can include platform providers, critical gaming systems providers, e-wallet providers, oddsmakers, independent integrity monitors, and accredited testing facilities. In plain terms, Suppliers are the pit crew: they keep the platform running, the payments moving, and the integrity controls working. The legislation defines providing goods or services broadly, including supplying equipment or services used to operate or support an iGaming site .

Both categories require successful registration with AGLC before conducting any iGaming business in Alberta.

Two checkpoints, two decision-makers: Dual-track process

Operating in Alberta requires engagement with two provincial entities. Think of it as dealing with two different "houses." AGLC is the regulator responsible for registrations and regulatory oversight. AiGC is responsible for the commercial agreement with operators, anti-money laundering (AML), public complaints, and financial and income reporting.

A timing nuance that matters for marketing and launch planning: Alberta has transition provisions that let operators in the registration process advertise and sign up prospective customers. But operators can't accept deposits or take bets until all required milestones are complete and AiGC has communicated market launch. In other words, you can build the queue, but you can't open the cashier yet.

AGLC's three-pronged registration approach (your pre-launch checklist)

Step 1: Due Diligence. This is where AGLC checks who's sitting at the table. Prospective operators and Suppliers can begin the registration process by contacting AGLC's Due Diligence Unit. Applicants should be prepared for comprehensive background checks covering the company, employees, associates, and connected persons. False or misleading statements may result in refusal or revocation of registration.

Step 2: Compliance. This is your go-live playbook. Applicants will then contact AGLC's iGaming Compliance team to workthrough the Internet Go-Live Compliance Guide and the AGLC Notification Matrix. The Go-Live Compliance Guide outlines operational and technical requirements, and the Notification Matrix outlines the required information and documentation. Documentation requirements vary by category, with operators facing the most extensive requirements.

Step 3: Self-Exclusion Integration. This is a core house rule. Operators must integrate with AGLC's centralized Self-Exclusion Program, which allows players to exclude themselves from registered iGaming sites, land-based casinos and/or racing entertainment centres. Suppliers should also expect self-exclusion integration to be a practical requirement where their technology supports player access and account controls.

Commercial agreement with AiGC

Once AGLC registration is complete, operators must enter into a commercial agreement with AiGC.This is where the economics, operating expectations, and ongoing reporting obligations get locked in.

Key commercial terms include a revenue split where Alberta retains 20% of net iGaming revenue while operators keep 80%. 2% of total Gross Gaming Revenue (calculated as bets placed minus winnings paid out minus eligible deductions) is allocated to support First Nations, and 1% will fund social responsibility initiatives.

Registration costs

Operators will need to pay a one-time application fee of $50,000 as well as an annual registration fee of $150,000. If you're planning multiple brands or "skins," budget early and confirm how AGLC will apply annual fees to the iGaming sites named on your registration.

No application fee is required of Suppliers, but Suppliers must remit annual fees of $15,000 or $3,000 depending on the subcategory of Supplier. Alberta's fee framework can be found here.

Go-live documentation

Operators must prepare substantial documentation before launch. A good way to think about it is this: you're not just bringing games to market, you're bringing proof of the controls behind them. That includes a Control Activity Matrix (CAM) summarizing all gaming site controls, including those from third-party platform providers.

An independent audit is required (internal audit or an external auditor acceptable to AGLC), and the audit results must be included with the CAM submission. Other core submissions include a Standards and Requirements gap analysis, a gaming site diagram, and accredited testing facility certification for key technology and games.

Goods or services suppliers that run critical gaming systems face significant go-live requirements as well, including regulatory reporting setup, technology compliance confirmations, and accredited testing facility certification. Other goods or services suppliers generally have lighter requirements focused, but "lighter" doesn't mean "hands off." Expect due diligence disclosure, regulatory reporting setup, and practical integration asks where your product touches player accounts or controls.

Operators should also plan early for security assurance requirements, including a minimum SOC 2 Type 1 attestation upon go-live and future requirements scheduled to apply on or after January 15, 2028.

Next steps for prospective participants

For sophisticated operators already registered in Ontario or other jurisdictions, many compliance frameworks will translate directly.However, Alberta-specific requirements such as self-exclusion integration, Alberta's notification and reporting expectations, and AiGC commercial terms warrant specific attention. Alberta is similar to Ontario, but it'''s not a copy-and-paste job.

Companies considering entry into Alberta's market should review the Standards and Requirements for Internet Gaming available on AGLC's website, assess internal capabilities against go-live compliance requirements (particularly around CAM preparation), and engage legal and compliance advisors familiar with Canadian iGaming frameworks to navigate the dual-track regulatory structure.

If you want to move quickly when the market opens, treat readiness like a pre-season camp: line up your internal owners, start your gap analysis early, and get your documentation into "audit-ready" shape before you hit submit.

