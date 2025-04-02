Alberta Government Bets On Competitive iGaming Model

On March 26, 2025, the Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Dale Nally, introduced Bill 48, also known as the iGaming Alberta Act (Bill), to the legislature.

The Bill answers important questions regarding Alberta's much discussed regulated iGaming market and lays the groundwork for Alberta to partner with registered third-party operators to capture revenue lost to the grey market and enhance player protection through market regulation.

What Are the Anticipated Impacts?

In 2022, Ontario became the first Canadian province to launch a modern, competitive and fully regulated iGaming framework. Alberta's Bill aims to adopt a similar regime, regulating the private online gambling industry and, in doing so, enhancing consumer protection and responsible gambling.

The Bill, if passed, will establish the Alberta iGaming Corporation, a new Crown corporation responsible for conducting and managing iGaming offerings in Alberta. The Bill also amends select provisions of the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act to, among other things, reflect the proposed formation of the Alberta iGaming Corporation, provide for the regulation of iGaming sites and the establishment by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) of operating standards and requirements, and establish a new registration category for iGaming suppliers.

Through the creation of the Alberta iGaming Corporation, Alberta has settled the open question of whether iGaming in the province would be conducted by the AGLC or not. The Bill makes clear that the Alberta iGaming Corporation will be responsible for the conduct and management of iGaming offerings and the AGLC will be responsible for regulating the market and issuing registrations in respect of regulated activities.

Importantly for industry participants, the Bill outlines the initial registration categories. As expected, operators and suppliers will both need to obtain and maintain registration in order to participate in Alberta's iGaming market. For suppliers, the Bill defines "providing goods or services" as:

Making or supplying equipment or services to operate or to support the operation of an iGaming site

Providing testing or maintenance services for equipment used to operate or to support the operation of an iGaming site

Providing management or consulting services for operating or supporting the operation of an iGaming site

Providing goods or services prescribed in the regulations

The initial categories are broad and capture the traditional categories of registrants common to gaming control legislation in Canada. Whether these categories are interpreted by the AGLC to capture ancillary service providers like payment processors and advertisers remains to be seen. The extent to which the AGLC will draw a distinction between services and supplies in respect of gaming versus non-gaming activities also remains to be seen. For example, do traditional business consultants require registration? Or only consultants advising on the gaming aspects of an iGaming site?

What Is the Expected Timing?

The Bill is only the first step in the launch of Alberta's iGaming market. Like all governmental bills, the exact time it will take for the Bill to receive assent is to be determined, though Minister Nally indicated that he hopes the new arrangements will be operational later this year or in early 2026. If the Bill passes, it remains to be seen whether the AGLC will allow for interested participants to apply for registration in advance of market launch.

