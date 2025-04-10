Navigating Alberta's iGaming Future: Key Takeaways From Bill 48

On March 26, 2025, the Government of Alberta introduced Bill 48 (the iGaming Alberta Act), marking a significant step toward the establishment of a regulated online gaming market in the province. While many details will be released in forthcoming regulations, Bill 48 provides a few early insights for prospective entrants into Alberta's iGaming space.

Creation of the Alberta iGaming Corporation

Bill 48 would create a new Crown agent, the Alberta iGaming Corporation, which will be responsible for overseeing and regulating Alberta's iGaming industry.

Much like Ontario's iGaming model, Alberta's proposed structure envisions a "conduct and manage" framework. Under this regime, the Alberta iGaming Corporation will serve as the official body responsible for the conduct and management of online gaming activities, while allowing private-sector operators to offer iGaming products and services under its supervision.

Key industry participants: Operators and suppliers

Bill 48 outlines two principal categories of industry participants:

Operators: These are entities that plan to offer iGaming through electronic channels such as websites or mobile applications (iGaming Platforms). Operators will be required to register with the Alberta iGaming Corporation and comply with regulations and the Alberta iGaming Corporation's standards, policies and other requirements. Suppliers: This category encompasses businesses and individuals that provide goods or services to Operators. Notably, Bill 48 sets out a broad definition of Suppliers, including those who:



manufacture or supply equipment used to operate or support iGaming Platforms;

provide testing or maintenance for such equipment;

offer management or consulting services related to iGaming Platforms; or

deliver any other goods or services as prescribed by future regulations.

Suppliers may also be required to register with the Alberta iGaming Corporation. This inclusive definition of Suppliers signals Alberta's intent to have broad oversight over the province's entire iGaming ecosystem.

Advertising framework

It remains to be seen whether, or to what extent, iGaming Platforms will be permitted to advertise their offerings. As with other facets of the Act, specifics on rules around advertising will be established through regulations and, potentially, policies and standards put in place by the Alberta iGaming Corporation.

What comes next?

Bill 48 is a preliminary step toward creating a regulated iGaming market. Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, has expressed hope that the Alberta iGaming Corporation will be operational late in 2025 or early 2026.

Those looking to enter Alberta's iGaming market should continue to monitor the forthcoming legislative and regulatory developments closely to ensure they are prepared to take advantage of what many expect will be a thriving iGaming market.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

