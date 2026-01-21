Alberta's iGaming Market: Registration Now Open

On January 13, 2026, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) opened its registration process for prospective operators and goods or services suppliers seeking to participate in Alberta's new iGaming market. This follows recent amendments to the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Regulation and the publication of the Standards and Requirements for Internet Gaming (Standards), which establish the regulatory framework that will govern online gaming activities in the province.

While the exact launch date for Alberta's new regulated iGaming market remains to be seen, with AGLC's release of the Standards, applicants now have access to the full set of requirements needed to begin preparing and submitting registration applications. The Standards are organized into five sections — General Information, Regulatory Oversight, Social Responsibility, General Standards and Requirements for Registered iGaming Suppliers, and Information Technology and Security Requirements — providing a comprehensive framework for operational, technical and compliance obligations.

Who Needs to Register?

AGLC issues iGaming registrations in two categories:

Operators: Operators are entities that host and operate an iGaming site in Alberta.

Goods or Service Suppliers (Suppliers): Goods or service suppliers are entities that include platform providers, games and game systems providers, oddsmakers, ewallet providers, integrity monitors and accredited testing facilities.

The Registration Framework

Similar to Ontario, Alberta has adopted a dual-process framework in which applicants first register with AGLC as the provincial regulator, followed by commercial onboarding with the newly established Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC).

Step one consists of regulatory registration with AGLC, involving three stages:

Due Diligence : Potential operators and suppliers will be required to complete AGLC's due diligence process, which includes confirming eligibility, determining the appropriate class of registration, reviewing the applicable fee schedule and preparing supporting documentation. At this stage, applicants should be prepared to gather corporate, financial and ownership information in line with AGLC expectations.

: Potential operators and suppliers will be required to complete AGLC's due diligence process, which includes confirming eligibility, determining the appropriate class of registration, reviewing the applicable fee schedule and preparing supporting documentation. At this stage, applicants should be prepared to gather corporate, financial and ownership information in line with AGLC expectations. Compliance : Following completion of the initial due diligence steps, applicants will need to engage with AGLC's iGaming Compliance division. This stage involves reviewing the Go Live Compliance Guide, which outlines the operational and technical compliance requirements for launch, as well as reviewing the AGLC Notification Matrix, which sets out the information that must be provided to AGLC, the frequency of that information and the format.

: Following completion of the initial due diligence steps, applicants will need to engage with AGLC's iGaming Compliance division. This stage involves reviewing the Go Live Compliance Guide, which outlines the operational and technical compliance requirements for launch, as well as reviewing the AGLC Notification Matrix, which sets out the information that must be provided to AGLC, the frequency of that information and the format. Integration With AGLC's Centralized Self-Exclusion Program: The final step in the formal licensing process requires applicants to integrate with AGLC's Centralized Self-Exclusion Program (Program). To integrate into the Program, operators must ensure their platform is technically capable of recognizing and enforcing exclusion statuses received from AGLC's central system.

At step two, once registered with AGLC, applicants must enter into a commercial agreement, negotiated between the operator and the AiGC (Agreement). The AiGC is a Government of Alberta corporate enterprise mandated to develop, undertake, organize, conduct and manage online lottery on behalf of the Government of Alberta in accordance with the iGaming Alberta Act, Criminal Code (Canada) and Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

The Agreement governs several key areas, including revenue sharing, platform integration, and operational and reporting expectations. With respect to Revenue Sharing, Alberta has confirmed that it will allocate 80% of net iGaming revenue to operators and retain 20% for the government. It has stated, "[o]perator revenue will be allocated from net iGaming revenue, after First Nations and social responsibility funding is allocated totaling 3% of Gross Gaming Revenue."

Registration Fees

Unlike Ontario's split payment model (where applicants pay an initial fee and later reimburse for investigation costs), Alberta requires a single upfront payment covering all duediligence costs, creating predictable cost exposure.

The current fee structure is set out in AGLC's fee schedule:

Operators: Operators are required to pay a one-time application fee of C$50,000 and an annual registration fee of C$150,000 per site. The registration fees are due and payable at the time operators submit their applications.

Operators are required to pay a one-time application fee of C$50,000 and an annual registration fee of C$150,000 per site. The registration fees are due and payable at the time operators submit their applications. Suppliers: Suppliers are broken down into two categories based on what they supply. Suppliers that are platform providers or critical gaming systems providers must pay an annual registration fee of C$15,000. Suppliers that provide e-wallets, odds-making, integrity monitoring and other services must pay an annual registration fee of C$3,000.

What If I Am Already Registered in Ontario?

AGLC can, at its discretion, consider an applicant's registration in another acceptable jurisdiction or a prior land-based registration in Alberta when assessing suitability for iGaming registration in Alberta. Regardless of other registrations, AGLC still requires compliance with Alberta-specific controls.

Next Steps

With AGLC processing applications on a first-come, first-served basis, prospective operators and suppliers should prioritize submitting their applications to secure their place in the review queue. Preparing applications early will help avoid bottlenecks as the market moves closer to launch later in 2026.

To advance that process, applicants should begin assembling key materials now, including corporate and ownership disclosures, compliance documentation, technical system descriptions, Accredited Testing Facility certification plans, and the information needed for AGLC's Due Diligence and GoLive Compliance processes. Operators should also consider beginning discussions with platform and content suppliers to confirm their readiness for Alberta's certification, self-exclusion application programming interface integration and other Standards requirements.

Finally, during the registration process, operators may begin marketing and player onboarding activities, provided no deposits or wagers are accepted until registration is complete, the AiGC agreement is executed, and the official market launch is announced. This pre-launch window presents an opportunity to begin responsible, compliant customer-onboarding strategies in advance of market launch.