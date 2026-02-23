Is Big Tech Responsible For A Youth Mental Health Crisis? (Podcast)

Is social media the new Big Tobacco or is it simply the price of living in a hyper connected world?

Gardiner Roberts LLP is a full-service law firm representing a bespoke client base, including major banks, municipalities, government entities, entrepreneurs, tech and growth companies, real estate developers, lenders, investors, innovative and community leading businesses and organizations.

Article Insights

Gavin Tighe’s articles from Gardiner Roberts LLP are most popular: in Canada Gardiner Roberts LLP are most popular: within Consumer Protection topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Insurance, Healthcare and Property industries

self

Send a text

Is social media the new Big Tobacco or is it simply the price of living in a hyper connected world?

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele dive into the mounting legal and societal backlash against social media giants like Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat, exploring whether these platforms are fueling a youth mental health crisis—and if governments and courts can do anything about it.

From Australia's sweeping ban on social media for children under 16 to Canada's proposed legislation and billion-dollar lawsuits launched by school boards, the hosts unpack the evolving legal strategies, including the bold attempt to stretch the tort of public nuisance to cover digital harm.

They question whether causation between social media and mental health struggles can truly be proven, compare the issue to tobacco litigation, and examine the added complexity of AI-driven algorithms and echo chambers.

As technology accelerates beyond the reach of traditional regulation, this episode asks the pressing question: Can real-world laws meaningfully govern a borderless digital world?



Listen For:

1:40 How Has Social Media Changed Childhood Compared to Previous Generations?

8:23 Is Social Media Driving a Mental Health Crisis Among Teens?

9:55 What Are Governments Doing to Ban or Regulate Social Media for Children?

14:29 Why Is the Toronto District School Board Suing Social Media Companies?

21:41 Can Social Media Be Legally Defined as Addictive Like Tobacco?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.