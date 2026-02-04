The Ban On Bands: Australian Open Sparks Debate On Biometric Data

Controversy erupted at the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament this week after match umpires instructed World No. 1s Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, as well as World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, to remove their WHOOP devices ahead of their matches.

Launched in 2015, WHOOP's screenless wristbands have become a staple for professional athletes across various sports seeking to track their health and fitness during competition, training and downtime. Worn by the likes of LeBron James, Christian Ronaldo and Rory McIlroy, the devices provide the wearer with crucial biometric data in real-time, including blood oxygenation, heart rate variability, skin temperature, sleep performance and more. WHOOP analyzes these inputs to generate "Recovery" and "Strain" scores, which indicate readiness for exertion and overall stress levels, respectively. Access to this data allows athletes to make informed decisions and assists with enhancing their performance, optimizing their recovery and preventing injuries.

The Rise of Wearables in Professional Tennis

In 2021, the Women's Tennis Association ("WTA") signed a multi-year partnership with WHOOP, making the wristband the first fitness tracker approved for in-match use in professional tennis. In 2024, both the Association of Tennis Professionals ("ATP") and the International Tennis Federation ("ITF") followed suit, permitting players to wear several WHOOP models (3.0, 4.0, 5.0 and MG). ITF regulations stipulate that wearables may be used during matches, provided they do not offer haptic feedback. Since the rule change, players competing in WTA and ATP tournaments were permitted and became accustomed to wearing WHOOP trackers during their matches, contributing to the confusion and backlash surrounding the recent incidents.

While the ITF sanctions and oversees the four Grand Slam tournaments, each event retains the authority to independently impose its own specific rules. Amid the controversy, Tennis Australia, the organizer of the Australian Open, confirmed that wearable wrist technology is not permitted at the tournament. Instead, the event provides players with match data, such as distance travelled, changes of direction and high-acceleration events. This data is sourced from Tennis Australia's existing partnership with Bolt 6, which is also used for its ball-tracking technology in conjunction with the Electronic Line Calling system. Tennis Australia stated that it is engaged in ongoing discussions regarding potentially reversing the wearables ban in the future but for now the rule remains in place. Although the precise basis for the ruling has not been entirely clarified, it is argued that access to live in-match data provides elite players with an unfair competitive advantage.

Following the viral Alcaraz incident, WHOOP founder Will Ahmed took to social media to voice his frustration, posting on X: "Ridiculous. Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk. Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids!"

Data, Rights and the Future of Athlete Wearables

Notably, Tennis Australia maintains a multi-year agreement with Stats Perform as its exclusive distributor of live video streaming and sports betting data. Stats Perform's tools track and analyze player positioning and movement, shot-by-shot metrics and inferred emotional and mental states. The recent controversy has raised broader questions regarding athletes' rights and data ownership. Critics point out that while the tournament sells detailed performance data to third parties, players are prohibited from collecting their own biometric data. WHOOP has defended the fundamental right of athletes to understand their health and performance, arguing that there are no safety, fairness or competitive risks associated with wearing its devices and that restricting access to such data does not protect the sport or its athletes.

Across professional sports, wearables and biometric tracking have become increasingly prevalent due to technological advancements and a growing understanding of the link between physiological data and athletic performance. Major leagues such as Formula 1 use sensors to monitor driver fatigue, while the NFL has set a high standard by allowing players to track recovery metrics. Numerous other leagues have similarly recognized data as a critical component of training and performance optimization.

As players express their objections, the Australian Open's stance on wearable technology may set an important precedent for how athletes' rights and personal performance data are treated in the future, particularly in the world of tennis.

