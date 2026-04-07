Alberta’s Regulated IGaming Market Launch Date Announced

Alberta has taken another significant step toward the implementation of its regulated iGaming market with the announcement of an official market launch date.

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Alberta has taken another significant step toward the implementation of its regulated iGaming market with the announcement of an official market launch date.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) confirmed that Alberta’s new regulated online gaming market is expected to launch on July 13, 2026. This milestone follows the opening of AGLC’s iGaming registration process in January and provides longawaited timing clarity for prospective operators and suppliers evaluating entry into the Alberta market.

As previously outlined in our January bulletin, Alberta’s iGaming Market: Registration Now Open, Alberta has adopted a dualtrack model similar to Ontario. Participants must first obtain regulatory registration from AGLC and then complete commercial onboarding with the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC). While AGLC has released its Standards and Requirements for Internet Gaming and continues to process applications, a final copy of the operator agreement with AiGC and certain operational policies have not yet been published.

The announced launch timing gives prospective operators and suppliers a clear runway to advance regulatory applications, finalize technical integrations and prepare market strategies. Importantly, although prelaunch marketing and player onboarding activities may be permitted in advance of launch, deposits and wagering may not begin until registration (including fee payment) is complete, the AiGC agreement is executed and the market officially opens.

What to Watch as the Launch Approaches

As Alberta’s iGaming market moves closer to launch, participants will be watching for:

Release of the AiGC final draft of the operator agreement and associated operating policies

Additional operational or technical guidance from AGLC

Further clarification regarding prelaunch marketing and onboarding parameters

We will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as further details regarding Alberta’s iGaming framework are released.

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