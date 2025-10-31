Five Pre-Salt Blocks Awarded In The 3rd Third Cycle Of The Permanent Production Sharing Offer

On October 22 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ("ANP") held the public session of the 3rd Cycle of the Permanent Offer for Production Sharing regime ("OPP").

On October 22 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ("ANP") held the public session of the 3rd Cycle of the Permanent Offer for Production Sharing regime ("OPP").

In this 3rd Cycle of the OPP, five out of the seven blocks offered were awarded, all of them located within the Pre-Salt Polygon: Esmeralda and Ametista, in the Santos Basin; and Citrino, Itaimbezinho, and Jaspe, in the Campos Basin.

The signature bonuses for the five awarded blocks totaled BRL 103,728,181.09, while investments planned for the exploration phase amount to BRL 451,498,600.

As a result, the number of exploratory blocks under the production sharing regime increased from 10 to 15, representing an expansion of approximately 50% in the total area under this regime, which now covers 24,800 km².

In addition, all awarded blocks received bids offering a higher profit oil to the Federal Government than the minimum percentages established in the bid notice. The average premium was 91.20%, with the Citrino block standing out with an premium of 251.63%.

See below the results for all blocks offered:

Basin Block Minimum Profit Oil (%) Winning Companies and Consortia (% participation) Profit Oil to the Federal Government (%) Santos Esmeralda 10.54 Karoon Brasil (100%) 14.10 Santos Ametista 6.41 CNOOC Petroleum (70%) and Sinopec (30%) 9.00 Campos Citrino 8.87 Petrobras (100%) 31.19 Campos Itaimbezinho 6.67 Equinor Brasil (100%) 6.95 Campos Ônix 10.59 No bids — Campos Larimar 10.65 No bids — Campos Jaspe 16.72 Petrobras (60%) and Equinor Brasil (40%) 32.85

In total, 15 companies were eligible to participate in the 3rd Cycle of the OPP, of which eight submitted bids, with five winning . According to the ANP, the increase in the participation of independent companies in this cycle is the result of adjustments made to the OPP notice, aimed at promoting greater competitiveness and diversification of agents in the sector

The signing of contracts relating to the 3rd Cycle of the OPP is expected to take place by May 29, 2026.

The Energy practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown is available for further clarification on the subject.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.