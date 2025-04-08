Minas Gerais Launches An Environmental Fines Conversion Program

PECMA allows fines to be converted into conservation projects and offers discounts of up to 50% for timely participation.

The Minas Gerais State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainable Development (Semad) has launched the State Program for the Conversion of Environmental Fines (PECMA), an initiative aimed at expediting fine payments and investing in environmental restoration.

PECMA was established by Decree No. 48,994 on February 10, 2025, and seeks to convert fines imposed through infraction notices into projects focused on preservation, conservation, and environmental education.

The deadline to join PECMA with a 50% discount on the fine amount is July 10, 2025, for administrative proceedings initiated by January 10, 2025. Enrollment in the program can be completed through Semad-MG's Ecossistemas Portal.

Through the portal, participants will sign the Administrative Composition Agreement (TCA), and after review by the environmental authority, a State Collection Document (DAE) will be issued for fine payment with the applicable discount.

Important Considerations

The program does not apply to final fines or those in the installment payment phase.

Enrollment implies acknowledgment of the infraction.

There are restrictions for serious infractions.

Discount Conditions

Discounts range from 30% to 50%, depending on the time of enrollment in the program:

50% discount if enrollment occurs within 20 days of receiving the infraction notice.

if enrollment occurs within of receiving the infraction notice. 40% discount if enrollment happens after the infraction notice but before the defense is judged.

if enrollment happens after the infraction notice but before the defense is judged. 30% discount if enrollment occurs during the period for filing an administrative appeal or before its judgment.

However, for administrative proceedings initiated by January 10, 2025, regardless of their procedural stage, PECMA enrollment with a 50% discount is available until July 10, 2025 for simple fines.

For public legal entities, considering the above deadline, the discount will be 70% off the consolidated fine amount.

Additional Responsibilities

Opting for conversion means acknowledging responsibility for the committed infraction but does not exempt the participant from other obligations, such as damage repair, environmental regularization, or compliance with other penalties, such as activity suspension or embargoes, if applicable.

Program Restrictions

Enrollment in the program is not allowed if the infraction:

Resulted in human death.

Used cruel methods to slaughter or capture animals.

Caused the rupture or overflow of a tailings dam or a sterile pile landslide.

Payment and Non-Compliance

Once enrolled, the fine payment can be made in full (via DAE) or in installments, according to State Decree No. 46,668/2014.

Failure to comply with the agreement will result in the fine being reinstated at its original value, increased by 50%, as per §2 of Article 106-A of State Law No. 20,922/2013.

Project Fund and Participation

SEMAD is responsible for creating a project fund to allocate resources from PECMA. Non-profit individuals and legal entities are allowed to submit and participate in projects following SEMAD's established regulations.

