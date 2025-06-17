MMA Opens Public Consultation On Regulation Of The National Policy On Payment For Environmental Services

Brazil's Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MMA) has launched a public consultation on the draft decree intended to regulate Law No. 14,119/2021, which established the National Policy on Payment for Environmental Services (PNPSA).

Key highlights of the draft decree include:

Managing Authority: The Ministry of the Environment (MMA) is designated as the managing authority of the PNPSA, and will be responsible for: (i) regulating the various modalities of Payment for Environmental Services (PES); (ii) establishing new PES modalities; and (iii) overseeing the National PES Registry and the Federal PES Program.

The Ministry of the Environment (MMA) is designated as the managing authority of the PNPSA, and will be responsible for: (i) regulating the various modalities of Payment for Environmental Services (PES); (ii) establishing new PES modalities; and (iii) overseeing the National PES Registry and the Federal PES Program. Federal PES Program (PFPSA): The PFPSA will give priority to "family farmers and family-based rural entrepreneurs, Indigenous peoples, and traditional peoples and communities," and must comply with socio-environmental safeguards aimed at protecting traditionally occupied territories.

The PFPSA will give priority to "family farmers and family-based rural entrepreneurs, Indigenous peoples, and traditional peoples and communities," and must comply with socio-environmental safeguards aimed at protecting traditionally occupied territories. Managing Committee (CGPSA): The draft decree sets forth the structure and responsibilities of the CGPSA, a collegiate body with both consultative and deliberative functions. The committee will be tasked with addressing key issues such as valuation methodologies, certification, monitoring, and the implementation of socio-environmental safeguards.

The draft decree sets forth the structure and responsibilities of the CGPSA, a collegiate body with both consultative and deliberative functions. The committee will be tasked with addressing key issues such as valuation methodologies, certification, monitoring, and the implementation of socio-environmental safeguards. National Registry (CNPSA) and National Knowledge Network (REDE-PSA): Operational guidelines for the CNPSA are proposed, including provisions for its integration with other systems. The decree also proposes the creation of the REDE-PSA, a national network dedicated to knowledge dissemination and training related to PES.

Operational guidelines for the CNPSA are proposed, including provisions for its integration with other systems. The decree also proposes the creation of the REDE-PSA, a national network dedicated to knowledge dissemination and training related to PES. Tax Incentives: Payments received under environmental service contracts registered with the CNPSA will be exempt from federal taxes, including Income Tax (IR), Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL), and PIS/Pasep and Cofins contributions.

Public comments may be submitted until July 20.

