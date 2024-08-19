Ports And Maritime News

Last week's news (08.05 to 08.11):

Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy's (MME) public consultation process on the local content policy in the oil and natural gas sector closed at the end of July and received 18 contributions. Among them, it was expressed that a predictable and legally stable local content policy is needed in order to attract investment and utilize the available capacity of the national industry.

The analysis and contributions received at the public hearing on the concession of the waterway access channel to the Port of Paranaguá were approved in ad referendum by Brazil's National Agency of Waterway Transportation (ANTAQ). The director-general ordered the Permanent Port Lease Bidding Commission (CPLA) to make adjustments to the technical and legal documents before forwarding them to the Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor). The decision was published in the Official Gazette on August 6.

Petrobras has made some changes to the tender for the chartering of 12 PSVs (supply transport vessels) launched in April. The deadline for submitting bids has been extended to September 13, and the limit on the number of vessels to be hired per bidder has been raised from the initial four to six maritime support vessels. In addition, the maximum contractual term has been increased to 12 years, while the previously published terms of 10 and 8 years have been maintained.

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) is forecasting greater investment in the shipping industry starting this year, with growth from 2025 onwards. It has been assessed that demand from the oil and gas sector has heated up again, with a search for more efficient vessels. As a result, new requests for funding are expected.

The Vessel Traffic Management and Information System (VTMIS) at the Port of Santos will be implemented. A company will be hired by tender for the transition. VTMIS is an electronic navigation system capable of providing active, real-time monitoring of waterway traffic.

It was assessed that the Project Finance model will be an alternative for obtaining guarantees for shipyards in judicial reorganization that want to compete in bids for large-scale construction projects, such as ships and platforms. Such insurance is also important to enable the structuring of new financing with agents. The model is used in other countries, and it probably will be a differentiator in tenders.

Senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) presented a request (REQ 36/2024 – CMA) proposing a debate and a public hearing to discuss socio-environmental impacts of the Araguaia-Tocantins Waterway. He argues that a partial preliminary license was granted by IBAMA and that the licensing of the work is being done in "slices" without considering the total environmental impact of the waterway. The subject was on the agenda of the Senate Environment Committee (CMA) to discuss on August 14.

