New Law Expands Companies’ Responsibility To Guide Employees On Preventive Healthcare

Law No. 15,377/2026 introduces significant amendments to Brazil's Labor Code, expanding employer obligations to actively promote workplace health awareness and ensure employees understand their rights...

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Law No. 15,377/2026 amends the Brazilian Labor Code (CLT) to strengthen workplace health promotion and ensure awareness of the right to paid leave for preventive examinations

Law No. 15,377, enacted on April 2, 2026, amends the Brazilian Labor Code (CLT) to expand companies’ obligations regarding the promotion of health in the workplace.

The CLT already allowed employees to be absent from work for up to three days every 12 months to undergo preventive cancer screenings. However, Law No. 15,377/2026 now requires employers to expressly inform employees of this right and broadens its scope by specifically including exams related to the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The new legislation also introduces Article 169-A into the CLT, providing that companies must make available to employees information on official vaccination campaigns, as well as on HPV and breast, cervical, and prostate cancers, in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The regulation goes beyond merely requiring the dissemination of information by mandating the adoption of affirmative awareness measures and guidance to employees on how to access diagnostic services, signaling a more active role for companies in promoting health and preventing disease in the workplace. Law No. 15,377/2026 entered into force on the date of its publication.

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