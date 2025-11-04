ANPD Updates Regulatory Agenda For Online Child Protection

ANPD’s Call for Contributions, open until November 3, seeks input to review the 2025–2026 Regulatory Agenda and enhance the digital protection of children and teenagers.

On October 17, 2025, the Brazilian National Data Protection Agency (ANPD) published a Call for Contributions with the aim of revising the Regulatory Agenda for the 2025–2026 period. The initiative reaffirms the Agency's commitment to the principles of transparency, publicity, predictability, and efficiency in its regulatory process, seeking to improve dialogue with society and strengthen regulatory governance.

The update of the Agenda has become necessary, especially due to the publication of Provisional Measure No. 1,317 of 2025, which granted the ANPD the status of a regulatory agency, as well as the expansion of its authority as the administrative body responsible for enforcing and overseeing Federal Law No. 15,211/2025 (Digital Child and Adolescent Statute). With this new mandate, the Agency assumes a central role in protecting the data of children and adolescents in the digital environment, requiring a review of regulatory priorities and the adaptation of its planning instruments.

The Call for Contributions is open until November 3, 2025, on the Participa+ Brasil platform, and is an important mechanism for social participation. The process aims to gather contributions from citizens, companies, academia, and public agencies on the most relevant topics to be included in the new Regulatory Agenda, promoting collaborative regulation that is responsive to changes in the digital ecosystem.

Among the main impacts and key points of this review, the following stand out:

Integration between data protection and children's and young people's digital rights, which will require specific guidelines on parental consent, the processing of sensitive data, and the design of digital platforms

Revision of the priority topics defined in the previous Agenda (2025–2026), published in December 2024, in light of new competencies and social demands

Strengthening of regulatory governance and legal certainty through greater predictability and transparency regarding the actions of the ANPD

Alignment with international standards of good regulatory practices, reinforcing Brazil's position in the global data protection landscape.

The revision of the Regulatory Agenda represents a milestone in the institutional maturity of the ANPD, consolidating its role as a guiding and supervisory agency, especially in the context of the Digital ECA and growing technological complexity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.